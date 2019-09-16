‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: First Season 2 Clues Have Everyone Talking

The Masked Singer quickly became one of TV’s hottest shows with Season 1, and now that series is back for yet another season, and they’re giving away the first spoiler-filled clues a bit early.

According to Us Weekly, a sneak peek of the series will have fans scratching their heads before the show even airs. On Sunday, Season 2’s contestants gave away the first clues about their identity, and fans couldn’t stop talking about it on social media. The Masked Singer even trended number one on Twitter due to the buzz the clues generated.

The show’s host, Nick Cannon reveals that Season 2’s constants boast “140 films, 22 Broadway musicals, 22 gold records, 20 platinum records, six multi-platinum records, 31 Billboard No. 1 singles, 19 Emmy wins, 10 Grammy Awards, 10 Lifetime Achievement Awards, three Walk of Fame stars, 15 marriages and eight divorces” between them, revealing that there could be some real star power under those masks.

The Skeleton had a tombstone next to him in his clue package. The date on the stone read “4261,” which the magazine reveals is actor Christopher Meloni’s birthday.

The Fox had a “studio 46” sign next to him, while Ice Cream said that they “live for half of February,” and added a visual of a calendar with Valentine’s Day circled on it.

The Eagle wore a rock and roll outfit, complete with a red bandanna as he rode a motorcycle, while The Flamingo claimed she loved her mask as much as she loved mascara.

The Butterfly said she was praying she didn’t fall over on stage, with emphasis on the world “pray.” Meanwhile, The Penguin showed off an array of different hairstyles while telling fans that if they think they’re getting warmer they’re actually getting colder.

The Leopard revealed that they could be seen hanging around with the president, and could be someone who appeared with Donald Trump on The Apprentice.

Egg mentioned that they were “pro team,” while Rottweiler said that he was a total “perfectionist,” who wore a hip-hop look.

Flower promised fans that they would be “blown away” when she took her mask off, and showed off the number “314” in her clip.

“Don’t call me Chewbacca but we do celebrate together,” Thingamajig said in his clue package, while Panda hinted at being a professional chef with a comment about preparing bamboo to eat.

Finally, Black Widow didn’t offer up many clues in her package, but did show a tarot card.

Fans can see more of The Masked Singer Season 2 when the show returns to Fox on Wednesday, September 25 at 8 p.m.