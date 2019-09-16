‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley On Instagram

Porsha Williams is making sure she captures as many moments of her daughter Pilar “PJ” McKinley’s moments as possible.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a video of PJ happily waking up in the morning. Williams recorded her baby girl laying down and moving her legs as she wears a multicolored, floral onesie. The 5-month-old is staring directly at her mom’s camera and is cooing and smiling in the adorable video. Her hair is styled in little buns in the video. In her caption, Williams shared that seeing PJ’s smiling face in the morning is exactly what she needs.

At the time of this writing, the cute post received more than 500,000 views from Williams’ 4.8 million followers. The post also received more than 3,000 comments from Williams’ fans.

“Hey all that hair!!” one follower exclaimed.

“You are such a great mommy Porsha,” another fan chimed in.

The Inquisitr previously shared that PJ is the first child for the Dish Nation host. Williams and her fiancé Dennis McKinley welcomed PJ back in April and Williams has seemingly been smitten ever since. The reality star has even set PJ up with her own Instagram page, which currently has 233,000 followers.

PJ’s joy could also be rooted in the fact that her parents have decided to reconcile after ending their engagement this past summer. Williams broke up with McKinley shortly after it was rumored that he cheated on her earlier this year. The two are now on good terms, though, and are reportedly taking the necessary steps to rebuild their relationship. Hollywood Life reports that now that the couple is “fully back together,” they are only focused on the positive aspects of their relationship.

“They’ve had multiple conversations about their future and things are better than ever between the two of them. They’ve moved back in together and appear to be on the same page about everything. Porsha is really happy with the changes Dennis has made in the relationship, and things are so good, and they’re jumping back into wedding planning mode,” a source to the outlet stated.

Loading...

Williams and McKinley became engaged in Fall 2018. Initially, the two were slated to get married on New Year’s Eve 2019. While they have been sharing their love for each other online, neither Williams nor McKinley has confirmed when they will say “I do.”

Fans of Porsha Williams can follow the reality star on Instagram. Williams will also return for Season 12 of RHOA when it returns to Bravo this fall.