Britney Spears Nearly Busts Out Of Her Top As She Heads To LA Tanning Salon

Britney Spears had some serious tanning to do on Sunday.

Britney Spears spent her Sunday afternoon doing a little self pampering. She was seen running around Los Angeles with her bodyguard in tow to spend some time at the tanning salon. She doesn’t appear to be letting her family drama get in the way of some fun and relaxation.

The pop star was followed by paparazzi as she headed to the salon to get even more of a tan after returning from her recent trip to Hawaii. As reported by Just Jared, Spears was walking around in a pair of skinny jeans and a bright blue plunging top that revealed some major cleavage. She seemed to almost bust out of it. It was also a snug fit around her waistline that showed off her toned abs. She teamed her casual style with a pair of Birkenstock sandals and sunglasses to protect her eyes from the California glare of the sun.

Britney kept her new dark tresses worn down as she strutted around LA. She opted out of carrying a purse around with her. She only had a water bottle and her phone in her hand. The mom-of two kept her makeup to a bare minimum as well.

Just a few days ago, the “Toxic” singer posted a few Instagram photos of herself as she was vacationing in beautiful Maui. The Inquisitr had previously detailed that Britney Spears dazzled in a skimpy yellow bikini as she posed poolside. Those snaps revealed just how skillfully toned her body still is.

Her latest family drama includes her dad, Jamie Spears, who was accused of physically abusing his grandson, Sean, by Britney’s ex, Kevin Federline. He filed a police report and this all led to her dad stepping down as the 37-year-old singer’s care-manager.

Britney has been quite active on the social media platform recently. Her recent snaps has delighted her fans. She has not only shown off her amazing physique, but she she has strutted around in many different outfits, especially while she was in Hawaii.

Her two sons, Jayden, 13, and Sean, 14, just had birthdays and their famous mom shared a throwback photo of them on her Instagram over the weekend. She said how she couldn’t believe how much they have grown. They are said to be her shining light in her life.

Britney looked amazing in that older picture wearing a black bikini when her boys were younger. She is currently in a relationship with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

