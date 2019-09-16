Blonde Bombshell Pamela Anderson Thrills Instagram In Black Lingerie

Pamela Anderson has come a long way since she starred as sexy lifeguard CJ Parker on Baywatch, but she’s still one of Hollywood’s hottest women, and she’s proving that with her latest social media snapshots.

In a brand new Instagram photo update, Pamela rocks some racy lingerie as she poses seductively for the camera. In the first photo, the actress is seen sporting a pair of high-waisted black panties, a matching bra, and some black heels. She held her long, blonde hair up behind her head and gave a sexy stare into the camera.

In the next three photos, Anderson wears a black lace see-through bodysuit, which flaunted her curvy hips, lean legs, tiny waist, and ample cleavage. Her golden locks were styled in wet waves that left wild as she ran her fingers through them and let them fall all around her face.

Pam wore a full face of makeup for the snaps, which consisted of thick lashes, darkened eyebrows, and a shimmering glow on her face. She shared a quote by Anais Nin the caption of the slideshow, and drove fans wild with her the risque pictures.

Of course, her loyal fans took the comment section to gush over the former Playboy centerfold, and tell her how great she still looks.

Posing in skimpy lingerie isn’t anything new for Anderson. The Inquisitr reports that she posted photos of herself in a see-through number last week, which also sent her followers into a frenzy.

Loading...

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Pamela has always been a sex symbol to fans, and she’s fine with that, because she claims that she feels very comfortable in her own skin.

When asked about whether or not she was self-conscious when she had to parade around her her tiny red bathing suit for Baywatch, she said she was completely at home on the beach.

“I was really comfortable in my skin and I didn’t care so much. I thought, nobody’s perfect and imperfections are sexy. And you know, I would’ve been on the beach anyway, so I was shocked that they hired me and paid me. I never thought I was a great-looking person or a great-looking woman. But I don’t think I would’ve worn red. But any time I’ve worn red, even red nails, it’s lucky for me because it’s something I really don’t gravitate towards,” Pamela Anderson told the magazine back in 2016 of her former TV gig.