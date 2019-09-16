HGTV Star Christina Anstead Gives Birth & Consumes Placenta

Christina Anstead, formerly known as Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa, gave birth to a beautiful baby boy just a week ago.

The HGTV star has generously shared several adorable snapshots of her new bundle of joy with her 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Christina shares the newest addition to her family with her husband Ant Anstead, who she married shortly after ending her marriage with Tarek El Moussa just last year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Christina and her husband Ant haven’t been shy when it comes to public displays of affection despite some of the backlash she received from moving on so quickly after ending things with Tarek.

In addition to her new son Hudson London, she is also the mother of Taylor and Brayden whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek. Her husband, Ant, also shares two children with his ex-wife, Louise.

According to several media outlets, including USA Today, Anstead revealed that she consumed the placenta from her son’s birth to help with postpartum depression on her Instagram Stories this weekend.

“First time I’ve tried it — and I think these placenta encapsulation (pills) are working,” she penned in a caption she placed on top of a photo of Hudson sleeping in his bassinet.

While Christina neglected to dish any further details on how well the placenta was working, she’s far from the only celebrity mom to consume placenta after giving birth.

In fact, Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian West, Katherine Heigl, Alicia Silverstone, and January Jones all openly admitted to consuming the placenta following giving birth. The celebrity moms, however, took a number of different approaches to how they consumed the placenta.

Pills and smoothies were among some of the two most popular choices.

Just yesterday, Christina shared an adorable family snapshot featuring herself, baby Hudson, and Taylor. The caption of the sweet photo revealed that they had just gone on their very first outing with the newborn who was now a week old.

Anstead oozed confidence in both the photo and the caption as she revealed the outing was a huge success. Hudson reportedly spent most of the time asleep and Taylor had a very successful soccer game as she scored a goal.

Notably, many of the HGTV star’s followers were just impressed with how active she was already able to be so soon after giving birth.

“I could barely walk a week after my c-section. You are a rockstar!!!” One fan penned in admiration.

A second agreed: “You’re a brave lady – one week after a c-section! Beautiful family.”

“Congratulations to Tay scoring and to this beautiful baby boy,” a third added.

The photo was well-received by her Instagram followers as it accumulated over 100,000 likes and nearly 750 comments. The comment section featured a mixture of those awe-struck by Christina’s level of activity, those in love with baby Hudson, and those congratulating Taylor on her game.

Overall, the HGTV family seems to be adjusting well to their newest addition.