Iskra Lawrence Nearly Bursts Out Of Her Bra In Birthday Party Pics

Iskra Lawrence just turned 29 and took celebrating the occasion to heart. The blonde beauty posted a picture of herself to Instagram enjoying a festive dinner with friends and fans loved the celebratory snap, especially as it showcased the body positive model’s unbelievable cleavage to its best advantage.

In the sweet caption of the snap, Iskra said that this had been the “most mental and magical” year of her life, and promised her fans that she would spill all the details soon.

Even without explaining, it’s clear that Iskra has been on a roll over the past 12 months. She has found love, landed a Glamour Magazine cover, and has gone from strength to strength in her career as a body positive model.

Her social media fame keeps growing as well, and she now boasts over 4.5 million followers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Iskra had enjoyed the earlier part of her birthday by wearing a figure hugging leopard print bikini.

By night, she had changed into a pretty olive green ensemble. The top was a crop top bra shape, and was tight enough to showcase some serious cleavage from the buxom blonde. The outfit gave way to a glimpse of midriff before a matching high-waisted skirt.

Her hair is styled naturally straight, and a birthday crown is perched on her head. A second picture shows the stunner holding a box of doughnuts that spell out “Happy Birthday, Iskra.”

Fans loved the picture, and it soon garnered over 140,000 likes and around 1,100 comments.

Many of the commenters wished the British beauty a happy birthday, including models Larsen Thompson and Denise Bidot.

Others gave their compliments to the birthday girl.

“Always the Best and We Love You,” sweetly wrote one user.

“You’re my fav Instagrammer,” agreed a second.

Iskra seems to be a fan of the low cut necklines, as the English rose recently uploaded a post that similarly flattered her bust.

In quadruple picture update, Iskra sizzles in a tight peach wrap dress with spaghetti straps. In the first two pictures, Iskra is posed walked across a New York street so that her incredible hourglass figure is on full display.

The second two pictures are close ups of the model, and she looks almost ready to spill out of her dress.

Fans went wild over the picture, and gave it nearly 190,000 likes and just shy of 1,200 comments.

“These shots are fire!!” one fan gushed.

“Omg SLAY. Such a beauty!!” seconded another.

“ABSOLUTELY STUNNING,” declared a third, adding several red hearts along with heart-eye emoji to emphasize his point.