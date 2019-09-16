‘Big Brother’ 21 Week 12 Spoilers: Nominated Houseguest Knows They Are Going Home

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

The fate of a houseguest has been sealed in Big Brother Season 21. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jackson Michie won the most recent Power of Veto competition and will be removing himself from the block when the Veto meeting takes place tomorrow. Jackson has since confirmed to the house that he will be coming down off the block, meaning only Cliff Hogg can go up in his place.

According to @BB_Updates Twitter account, Cliff began to understand his fate on Sunday evening, when the plan became revealed to himself and Nicole Anthony. The plan came as somewhat of a surprise to Cliff and Nicole, who believed that Jackson was going to remove himself, but he was going to vote to evict Holly. After letting Nicole know that he was going to evict Cliff instead of Holly, the preschool aide became very upset and let Cliff know of the plan before Jackson could himself.

Jackson apparently was preparing to give a big speech at the Veto meeting on Monday, but that might not happen anymore since the plan has leaked. The Tennessean was going to explain that his former final four alliance members lost his trust last week when they devised a plan to keep Tommy Bracco in the house and evict Holly. After Jackson intervened and made up a few lies in an attempt to save Holly, Cliff and Nicole ended up sticking to the original plan and sent Tommy packing.

Even though Cliff and Nicole kept Holly, Jackson still felt betrayed by his friends who he never thought would turn on him. Cliff isn’t as upset about Nicole about his impending eviction because he understands the game.

“Nicole, I am fine with it. We tried. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. This is just a game,” Cliff told his final two partner earlier today.

Cliff also had a one-on-one with the camera and let live feed viewers know he still loved the game, even though he was getting the raw end of the deal this week.

“I still love Big Brother. Even though a word is being broken and I am being booted out the door, I still love Big Brother.”

Many live feeds viewers believe Cliff should be the one to go, as they have been expressing their issues with this season’s oldest cast member on Twitter.

“You and Nicole broke word first, you sent Michie into all time scramble mode and he played you all,” one viewer wrote.

“Well we don’t like you so get out,” another tweeted.

The Veto meeting will occur Monday afternoon, with the live eviction following on Thursday night.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday nights on CBS.