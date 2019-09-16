Lizzo Shares A Dream She Fulfilled By Having ‘Truth Hurts’ Played At An Atlanta Strip Club

Lizzo recently made another one of her dreams come true and wanted to share the moment with her 5.2 million Instagram followers.

The “Juice” artist shared a video on Sunday, September 15, of herself at Allure strip club in Atlanta, Georgia. In the video, Lizzo is seated with a wad of cash as several exotic dancers dance around her. In the small clip, Lizzo is wearing a neon orange dress with matching tiny sunglasses. She is seen throwing money at the dancers as one of them appears to be nude while twerking for the camera.

In her caption, Lizzo explained that the outing was her “literal dream.” The rising star wrote that she always dreamt of being in a strip club while her music was playing in the background. The singer also shared that she was throwing “stacks” at the dancers in the club.

At the time of writing, Lizzo’s video received more than 700,000 likes. The post also received more than 2,000 comments from her fans.

“Truly an epic moment,” one follower wrote.

“This is everything,” another follower chimed in.

The “Cuz I Love You” singer also shared on her Instagram page that she performed at Music Midtown in Atlanta on Saturday, September 14. In the video, Lizzo is singing “Jerome” off of her Cuz I Love You album. She is wearing a multicolored bodysuit and her straight black hair is flowing past her thighs. While singing, thousands of fans moved from side to side with Lizzo while holding their phones in the air. The stunning photo received more than 800,000 views and more than 3,000 comments from Lizzo’s fans at the time of writing.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Lizzo is knocking off more and more goals from her bucket list this year. The singer recently celebrated “Truth Hurts” being the number one song in the country at the moment. She also shared during Labor Day weekend that she’s already on the radar of huge celebrities like Beyonce.

In addition to being a part of multiple festivals and award shows this year, Lizzo has been on the big screen as well. The multitalented star was recently a part of the ensemble cast for Hustlers, which premiered on Friday, September 13. The film, which is inspired by a true story, tells the story of strippers who turn to crime to protect and provide for their families. Lizzo joined Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles and Lili Reinhart for the film.

Fans of Lizzo can keep up with the artist on Instagram for more updates.