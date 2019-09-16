Taraji P. Henson Looks Smoking Hot In Fishnet Stockings & Short Shorts For Roller Rink Birthday Party

It’s hard to believe that stunning actress Taraji P. Henson is close to 50-years-old, but it’s true — the bombshell just celebrated her 49th birthday. Taraji decided to share some shots from her party with her 14.7 million Instagram followers to bring them along with her for the night, and it looks like it was quite a themed bash.

In the first snap of the night, Taraji rocked a pair of shiny pink short shorts, a silver tube top, bedazzled fishnet stockings, and a pair of roller skates. She had neon pink fishnet gloves on her hands, a pair of statement neon glasses, and a headband to keep her gorgeous natural hair out of her face. Taraji struck a pose in front of a giant sign with her name on it, and there were people and balloons all around her.

Taraji had an outfit change at one point in the night because in the second snap she rocked a shiny retro mini dress in shades of gold and hot pink. She paired the look with glittering gold roller skates and appeared to be having an absolute blast. She also shared a few shots of herself with her party guests, including a picture of herself stretched out across a white lounge seat with her toned legs on full display.

Several celebrity guests, including Mary J. Blige and Jennifer Hudson, attended the bash and got all dressed up in their ’80s best. Taraji’s husband-to-be Kelvin Hayden was also in attendance at the bash, as she later shared a few shots of the two of them dancing together.

Taraji appeared to have the time of her life at the themed party, and in the caption of the post made sure to thank all her friends who celebrated with her. Her followers also loved the shots, as the post received over 160,000 likes within just three hours. Many fans wished the star a happy birthday in the comments section. Others complimented her on the theme and overall vibe of the bash.

“What a fun idea for a party. Love the 80’s theme,” one follower commented.

“I anna have a party like this,” another fan said.

“She’s perfection,” one follower commented.

“Awww Taraji you are glowingggg,” another fan commented.

As The Inquisitr reported, Taraji shared a selfie of herself with sleek black hair two days ago on Instagram. In shots from the party, however, the beauty was back to rocking her natural hair and embracing her natural texture.