Rod Stewart Reveals That He Has Beaten Prostate Cancer

Crooner Rod Stewart is announcing that he is now cancer-free, after keeping his prostate cancer diagnosis a secret for years.

According to The Daily Mail, Stewart, 74, was diagnosed with the disease in 2016 but says because it was caught in the early stages during a checkup, he was able to fight it and recover.

Sir Rod shared his health status during a recent fundraiser, saying, “Two years ago I was ­diagnosed with prostate cancer. No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody.” He told the crowd that he is in the clear now, simply because the doctors caught it early. “I have so many tests,” he said.

Stewart, who previously had a cancerous growth removed from his thyroid, urged the audience at the charity event to go to the doctor and have checkups. He added that through his whole cancer battle, he tried to keep a smile on his face to stay positive.

“If you’re positive, and you work through it and you keep a smile on your face… I’ve worked for two years and I’ve just been happy, and the good Lord looked after me.”

When Stewart was told he needed surgery on his thyroid, he feared that he would lose his voice and that did happen temporarily, but doctors told him that it would be back in six months.

And Stewart isn’t the only aging rocker telling fans to go to the doctor to have tests, reported The Inquisitr. Rocker Elvis Costello has canceled the rest of his European tour dates after announcing that he is recovering after cancer surgery. Costello wouldn’t talk about the details, but it is reported to be prostate cancer, though his doctors have said that the surgery would be “curative.”

Costello said that his doctor told him he should start playing the lottery because it is unusual that one surgery could cure such aggressive cancer.

The singer told his audience that he knows that men are reluctant to see a doctor, but it is important, especially for the cancers which just strike men. Costello, who is 63-years-old, says he will be back on the stage as soon as possible.