Brett Kavanaugh’s New Alleged Victim Reportedly Doesn’t Recall Incident, ‘Refused To Discuss’ It

As The Inquisitr reported, embattled Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is under fire for another alleged sexual assault outlined in an excerpt from the upcoming book, The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation. The accusation is reportedly made by a former male Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s, Max Stier, who claims to have witnessed the 54-year-old expose himself at a party while other classmates pushed his genitals into the hand of a female student at the party.

The Daily Caller now reports that the excerpt left out a curious piece of information included in the book: the alleged victim doesn’t recall the incident and “refused to discuss” it with the authors. In addition, several of her friends reportedly claim she doesn’t remember it. The revelation was made by an attorney with the conservative Judicial Crisis Network, Carrie Severino, who posted the relevant page from the book on Twitter. Along with Mollie Hemingway, Severino authored the book Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court, which suggests that the accusations against Kavanaugh were politically motivated to protect Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortion a constitutional right.

The new information will likely provide Republicans with more ammunition for the belief that attacks on Kavanaugh are politically motivated. Per The Inquisitr, a recent video revealed attorney Debra Katz, the attorney of another Kavanaugh accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, suggesting that her testimony was at least partially motivated by the goal of protecting Roe v. Wade.

Of the 5 conservatives on the Supreme Court: 4 were appointed by presidents who did not originally win the popular vote (Roberts, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh). 2 have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct (Thomas and Kavanaugh). 1 (Gorsuch) was appointed to a stolen seat. pic.twitter.com/kySOfcu8TD — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 15, 2019

Democrats will likely continue pushing for Kavanaugh’s impeachment. Per CBS News, multiple Democratic presidential candidates have called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment following the reports of the new allegations.

“Last year the Kavanaugh nomination was rammed through the Senate without a thorough examination of the allegations against him. Confirmation is not exoneration, and these newest revelations are disturbing. Like the man who appointed him, Kavanaugh should be impeached,” Elizabeth Warren tweeted.

“It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath. He should be impeached. And Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter,” Julian Castro tweeted.

The recent book into the Kavanaugh accusations also reveals that the FBI did not follow-up on numerous leads, which will provide Democrats with support for the accusation that Donald Trump’s administration restricted the investigation that posed to hinder Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Kavanaugh continues to maintain that Ford’s accusations of sexual assault were politically motivated. However, he has refused to acknowledge the recent allegation by Stier.