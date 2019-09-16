’90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Find Out If Tarik And Hazel Are Still Together

Tarik Myers will be returning to TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, with his brother Dean Hashim.

Myers originally appeared on the second season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with his girlfriend, Hazel, a woman living in the Philippines. After their appearance on the show, fans were curious about the status of the couple’s relationship and it looks like Tarik and Hazel are still together but living apart, according to a report from Heavy.

While appearing on the show, Myers expressed his desire to marry his girlfriend and bring her to the United States. By the end of the season, the couple said goodbye and promised to stay in touch. It’s not clear why the couple is still living apart, but based on Myers’ Instagram account, it seems the couple is still going strong.

Myers regularly shares photos of himself and his girlfriend with long romantic captions.

“She turned out to be an implausible, irreplaceable gift from God. I caught lightning in a bottle. A shy little Braveheart. Thinking about her disorients me,” he wrote as the caption for one of the couple’s selfies. “All of the ‘but what ifs’ become irrelevant. I get asked daily why I’m only following her on IG. My answer is bc I caught lightning in a bottle.”

When Myers told his brother about his relationship with Hazel and his plan to marry her, Hashim was determined to prove that the woman’s motives were shady. Hashim followed Myers to the Philippines to meet and later interrogate his future sister-in-law but ultimately gave his brother his approval.

Later, it was revealed that Hashim was also engaged to a woman from the Philippines, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Loading...

As for the rest of the Pillow Talk cast members, fans can expect to see Elizabeth and Andrei, Colt and Debbie, Kalani and Asuelu, David and Annie, and Loren and Alexei, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Unfortunately for fans of the Silva twins, Darcey and Stacey won’t be returning to the series this time around. The twins are currently appearing on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. During the September 15 episode of the show, Darcey convinced her new boyfriend Tom to fly to Albania to meet Stacey and her fiancé. The meeting doesn’t go as intended after Darcey and Tom are forced to wait hours for the other couple’s arrival, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk premieres on Sunday, September 15.