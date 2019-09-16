UFC Ring Girls Brittney Palmer And Arianny Celeste Set Instagram On Fire In Dueling Black Swimsuits

Last night, UFC octagon girls Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste appeared in Vancouver at the fights. After a night of partying in the local scene, the women did some modeling and set Instagram on fire with their smoking hot poses.

In the scenic setting, Palmer and Celeste struck a sexy pose wearing cleavage-baring, high cut black one-piece swimsuits. Palmer stood on the left with one hand on her hip and the other around her friend. She popped her leg, which showed off her curvaceous hip. The scoop-neck black tank-style swimsuit showed off her plentiful cleavage.

The UFC ring girl’s highlighted blond hair hung in waves over one shoulder. She accessorized with a long necklace. Celeste stood on the right with her arm around Palmer, and her other hand on her hip. She crossed one foot in front of the other. The V-neck black swimsuit showed off the model’s deep cleavage. Her long brunette locks hung over her shoulder. Both women stood barefoot on top of a rock, and in the background, mountains towered over a gorgeous lake.

In her caption, Palmer quoted Angie Weiland-Crosby. She revealed that the two planned to take a helicopter to the top of Whistler. The model also credited Jeff Lombardo as the photographer.

Nearly 15,000 of Palmer’s 1.1 million fans on the popular social media network took the time to press the “like” button on the picture she shared of herself and her coworker. Plus, well over 100 people took the time to drop an encouraging comment on the post.

“Wow!! So beautiful,” replied Amber Nichole Miller.

“You’re both gorgeous, and this view is awesome!” a fan enthused.

“The dynamic duo back together… smart, savvy and beautiful… perfection,” wrote another follower.

“Welcome to Vancouver and enjoy your stay,” said another.

“Wow!! twin peaks!!!” joked a follower.

“Amazing location!!” complimented another, who appreciated the gorgeous view.

In Palmer’s Instagram story, she revealed that the weather led to a delay. Eventually, their friend, Bradley Friesen, took them in the helicopter, and finally, the weather let up, and they were able to get to their destination. Earlier in her stories, Palmer shared clips of her evening out in Canada where she enjoyed the food and tasty desserts at Bodega on Main and later enjoyed some time at The Charles Bar.

Earlier, The Inquisitr reported that Celeste posted a photo of herself and Palmer in tiny black bikinis standing next to the helicopter that they took to the location after the weather lifted.