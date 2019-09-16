Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Might Just Have Posted Her Hottest Instagram Ever

As an incredibly popular Instagram model with over 2 million followers, Gabby Epstein is certainly no stranger to wowing the social media site. However, the Australian bombshell might have taken it to a new level, causing a meltdown after a post that some of her fans are calling her hottest ever.

The blond beauty can boast brains as well as beauty, as she was originally studying biomedical science in college. She started posting on Instagram just for fun, but her good looks soon got attention and an Instagram sensation was born.

It’s easy to see why Gabby got so popular from her sizzling Instagram post. The clip shows the Australian reclining on a lounger by a luxurious pool, with a Mediterranean-style villa in the background.

She wears a black baseball cap and the skimpiest of bikini bottoms — and absolutely nothing else. The bikini bottoms are an olive color, and feature a thong cut, leaving little to the imagination.

The clip begins with Gabby glancing at the camera. She then turns over, stretching out her long and tanned limbs. She wiggles her perky posterior for a second, before bringing up her leg to showcase her curves to their best advantage.

Fans went absolutely wild over the sultry clip, and made it known. It was viewed more than 304,000 times, received over 75,000 likes, and earned nearly 600 gushing comments.

“Total goals,” sighed a fan.

“OMG! Just oozing sexiness!” added another.

“A real goddess,” concluded a third, with a black heart and a heart-eye emoji.

The response was so overwhelmingly positive that it’s easy to understand why Gabby was eager to treat her fans once more. Shortly after, she shared another post of herself, this time a mega post update in which she flaunted her incredible abs in a crop top.

Gabby’s ensemble consisted of a light blue cropped T-shirt and khaki cargo pants. In the first picture, Gabby playfully sticks out her tongue and raises her arm so high that it exposes a serious amount of underboob.

The second has Gabby standing straight and smiling at the camera, showing off her hourglass figure in full.

The third and fourth are close-ups of the blond beauty’s face, showing just how stunning she is.

The multi-pic update earned over 31,000 likes within a few hours, as well as over 270 comments.

“So gorgeous!!” wrote a fan, with two pink heart emoji.

“Obsessed,” echoed another, with a yellow heart and sparkle emoji.

“Such a babe,” added a third.