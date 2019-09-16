Kourtney Kardashian Manages To Freeze Instagram Sipping Coconut Water In Little White Bikini

Bikini updates from Kourtney Kardashian have been pretty steady today: it’s not been all that long since The Inquisitr documented Kourtney updating her social media in a pastel yellow bikini. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star may be posting swimwear snaps to rake in a little extra engagement ahead of tonight’s airing of the hit E! show, but with a bikini-ready body that looks as good as Kourtney’s one does, who can blame her.

Kourtney took to Instagram earlier today with an update that seemed to depict the 40-year-old perfectly. There was a holistic edge via the inclusion of some coconut water, plus a reminder that Kourtney absolutely knows her designer brands.

The photo showed Kourtney seated on some bleached-wood steps with friend and former assistant to Kim Kardashian, Stephanie Shepherd. Stephanie may no longer be an employee of the Kardashian family, but she has stayed close to the famous sisters. Kourtney was seated next to Stephanie and somewhat twinning with her by virtue of some high-end swimwear: while Stephanie was rocking a bold red two-piece from French designer Christian Dior, Kourtney was wearing the same two-piece in white. The two appeared to be keeping themselves hydrated, with Kourtney seen sipping straight out a coconut. Meanwhile, Stephanie seemed to have gone more conventional with what appeared to be a smoothie. Both girls wore shades and appeared barefoot and carefree, with a little attitude and sass thrown in from Kourtney.

Kourtney’s update definitely got noticed. It had racked up over 211,000 likes within just one hour of going live, with the same time frame bringing over 570 fans into the post’s comments section. For the most part, fans were going wild over the twinning situation – something about social media just seems to see users begging for more when it comes to celebrities in matching outfits. The two girls were showered with love, with many fans appearing pumped to see Stephanie pop up in the snap.

Of course, twinning has been a major factor in Kardashian-Jenner social media updates this summer. Earlier this summer, Kylie Jenner appeared to be twinning with BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou during her “Kylie Skin Summer Trip.” More recently, Khloe Kardashian has been seen twinning in leopard-prints with daughter True: photos of the 35-year-old in a leopard-print spandex athleisurewear wardrobe were followed by swimwear, with both including the star’s 1-year-old.

Loading...

As to seeing the Kardashians together, tonight seems to be the night. The family’s hit E! show airs weekly on Sundays. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.