Ashanti Flaunts Her Stunning Curves In A Sexy Outfit For Latest Instagram Update

Ashanti is sharing more of her stunning looks from New York Fashion Week.

The “Foolish” singer shut Instagram down once again by sharing a photo with her 5 million followers. In the sexy snapshot, Ashanti’s notable physique is on full display as she as she stands in the middle of a hallway. The singer is wearing a revealing jumpsuit from her collaboration with Pretty Little Thing. The black and green, patterned jumpsuit is cut open on the sides, revealing Ashanti’s thighs. The top part of the suit has short sleeves, with a criss-cross design in the chest area that shows off major cleavage. Ashanti also has on a tiny thong that puts her bikini line on full display. For accessories, Ashanti opted to wear a black, wide-brim hat and styled her hair bone straight. The singer is also wearing silver hoops and tall boots from Balmain.

In the following slide, Ashanti shared another photo from her night out. The “Baby” singer posed with rapper Saweetie and Lil Kim, singer Dannie Leigh, and comedian B. Simone. The ladies are all seen looking at another camera in the Instagram snapshot.

At the time of writing, the post received more than 20,000 likes from Ashanti’s followers. The post also received more than 300 comments.

“Beatiful body, sexy my Queen,” one follower wrote.

“My Fave,” another follower chimed in, followed by multiple heart emojis.

While some fans were in awe at the 38-year-old singer’s attire, several fans weren’t as impressed. Some felt that Ashanti was trying too hard and even compared her look to something rapper Megan Thee Stallion would wear.

“Let Meghan have this. You’re such a talent the way you are,” one follower wrote.

“U better than this stop dressing like meg the stallion it’s trashy,” another fan suggested.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ashanti has been in New York City this past week for New York Fashion Week. The “Happy” singer has shared many of her looks from the annual event on her Instagram page. While sitting in the front row of a Charles & Ron fashion show on Monday, September 10, Ashanti looked absolutely stunning while wearing a shimmery, multi-colored dress. The short-sleeved dress covered her neck and chest, which allowed her legs to be on full display. The singer also added a black and rainbow handbag from Charles and Ron and wore a pair of silver, open-toed heels. The full outfit image from Ashanti received more than 30,000 likes and more than 500 comments at the time of writing.

Fans of Ashanti can follow the singer on Instagram for more updates.