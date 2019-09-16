Model Pamela Alexandra Drives Instagram Wild In Tight Bodysuit, But It’s Her Caption That Really Kills Them

Pamela Alexandra is knocking her fans dead with her latest racy snap showing off her ample curves in a tight bodysuit — but it’s her caption that’s really exciting them.

On Sunday, the curvy model took to Instagram to share a picture of herself rocking a skin-tight black bodysuit as she posed on a flight of stairs. The picture gave her 2.5 million followers a very up-close glimpse of her backside, and Alexandra encouraged them to dig in.

She referenced herself as a meal in the picture’s cheeky caption, sparking a huge response from her devoted followers.

“I’m hungry!” one person responded.

“I wonder what kind of toy that Happy meal comes with,” another wrote, adding a series of laughing emoji.

Pamela has amassed a very devoted following thanks to her regular sharing of racy pictures. She burst onto the scene back in 2012 after being featured in T.I.’s music video for the song “No Mediocre,” and has steadily built her following since then. Pamela has had a knack for getting herself in the spotlight, and even taken advantage of some mixed press to raise her stature. Not long after she first gained fame, there were rumors that she was the secret daughter of NFL legend Brett Favre. Though this wasn’t true, Pamela seized on the attention and used it to help build her career in modeling.

She is now among the most-followed models on Instagram, and has done so without an affiliation to a major modeling brand like Victoria’s Secret. She has found a niche as a curvy model, proudly showing off her frame that wouldn’t fit the rigid modeling standards of just a decade ago.

Pamela has gotten plenty of attention for her Instagram posts, including another similar shot this weekend with a much more mundane caption. As The Inquisitr reported, Pamela shared another shot of herself wearing a tight bodysuit and a caption complaining about how uncomfortable they can actually be to wear.

It’s not clear how much Pamela Alexandra is making from her modeling career, but she’s likely doing quite well for herself. Experts say that Instagram models generally make $1,000 from advertisers for every 100,000 followers they have, and Pamela’s feed is filled with sponsored posts showing her rocking fashion and swimwear brands.

“[B]rands can start with $250 per Instagram post for social stars with less than 50,000 followers, then add roughly $1,000 per 100,000 followers per post. For well-known celebrities, the price has to go much higher. Kim Kardashian, for instance, reportedly charges over $250,000 for an Instagram photo,” a report from DigiDay noted.

Those who want to see more from Pamela Alexandra can check out her Instagram page.