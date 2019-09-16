Hannah Brown Talks ‘DWTS’ And Regaining Control Of Her Life

Hannah Brown had a very challenging season on 'The Bachelorette' but is now regaining control after all the drama.

Southern belle Hannah Brown is a former pageant queen and starred in the most recent season of The Bachelorette. From the very beginning, Brown decided to give the process her all and to be as open and honest as possible. All she asked was that the other men pursuing her heart would grant her the same favor. Unfortunately, that was not what happened. After an incredibly disappointing end to her season, Brown has allowed the dust to settle around her and is now preparing to star in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, according to Us Weekly.

After being sent home heartbroken on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, Brown didn’t give up hope on finding love. She truly believed that her future husband could be among those gathered in the Bachelor mansion. She ended up making quite a few solid connections with the men, but in the end, it came down to fan-favorite Tyler Cameron and struggling musician Jed Wyatt. Brown chose Wyatt and the pair ultimately got engaged. However, shortly after their engagement, Brown found out that Wyatt had a girlfriend waiting for him back home the entire time they were filming the show. He had decided to go on The Bachelorette not to find love with her, but to boost his career and draw attention to his music. Her trust broken, Brown broke off the engagement.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brown did go on a date with runner-up Cameron after the show concluded, but that didn’t work out either. He is currently dating supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Nevertheless, Brown isn’t too bothered. In fact, she’s not even thinking about love right now. Her focus is on putting in the work to succeed on Dancing with the Stars. In a recent interview, she said she does feel that this period of her life has helped her to slowly transition into adulthood.