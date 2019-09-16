‘New York Times’ Tries To Explain Why New Brett Kavanaugh Sex Assault Accusation Was Buried In 11th Paragraph

The 'New York Times' Sunday attempted to explain its way out of a controversy of new Brett Kavanaugh sexual assault allegations.

The New York Times on Saturday published a lengthy report that contained new accusations of sexual assault against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whose confirmation hearings last year were nearly derailed by multiple accusations that he sexually assaulted women both as a high school student, and later as an undergraduate at the prestigious Ivy League Yale University, as The Inquisitr reported.

One of the allegations came from Deborah Ramirez, a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s, who said that at a freshman dormitory party at Yale, an inebriated Kavanaugh “thrust his penis at her, prompting her to swat it away and inadvertently touch it,” according to The New York Times report.

Kavanaugh denied the allegation and asserted that had he done such a thing, it would have been “the talk of campus.” But The Times correspondents Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly wrote on Saturday, “our reporting suggests that it was.” In fact, at least seven people were aware of the incident described by Ramirez “long before Mr. Kavanaugh was a federal judge,” Pogrebin and Kelly reported, including two who heard the story just “days” after it occurred.

Pogrebin and Kelly, in what appeared to be a bombshell revelation, also reported that they learned of a second incident in which Kavanaugh, “pushed his penis into the hand of a female student.”

‘The New York Times’ created a controversy by its handling of new accusation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

But in the story, corroboration of the allegation made by Ramirez was not mentioned until the ninth paragraph, while the fresh allegation of a sexual assault by Kavanaugh was left until the story’s 11th paragraph.

In addition, when the Times published a link to Pogrebin and Kelly’s report on Twitter, it was captioned, “Having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun…” as the New York Post reported.

You buried the lede: @FBI failed to investigate credible charges of assault by a Supreme Court nominee. #KavanaughLied Also – who thought an act of sexual assault was “harmless fun” @nytopinion? For the safety of their colleagues @nytimes HR should investigate. pic.twitter.com/gKLCYx9OUt — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) September 15, 2019

On Saturday, The Times took to Twitter again, in an attempt to explain why it left the new revelations about Kavanaugh to the middle of the story, and instead framed the headline and opening paragraphs of the story to focus on Ramirez’s supposed inability to “fit in” at Yale.

According to The Times, the startling new revelations were treated casually in the story simply because Pogrebin and Kelly’s article was, in fact, an excerpt from their new book about the Kavanaugh confirmation process.

“The new revelations contained in the piece were uncovered during the reporting process for the book, which is why this information did not appear in The Times before the excerpt,” wrote the paper from its NYTimes Communications Twitter account.

“Also, a tweet that went out from the @NYTOpinion account yesterday was clearly inappropriate and offensive. We apologize for it and are reviewing the decision-making with those involved,” The Times added, via Twitter.