‘No Good Nick’ Canceled At Netflix After One Season

No Good Nick has been canceled at Netflix after only a single two-part season, according to a report from Variety.

The series starred Siena Agudong as Nick Franzelli, Lauren Lindsey Donzis as Molly Thompson, Kalama Epstein as Jeremy Thompson, Sean Astin as Ed Thompson, and Melissa Joan Hart as Liz Thompson, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

No Good Nick focuses on Nick, a 13-year-old girl who worms her way into the home of the Thompson family, claiming her name is Nicole Patterson and her parents have just been killed. She then presents fake documents to show that the Thompsons are her closest living relatives. Ed and Molly are quick to welcome Nick into the family, but Jeremy and Liz are immediately suspicious of Nick’s motives.

As the show goes on, the entire Thompson family warms up to Nick and she starts caring for them too. But she refuses to be distracted from her plan and remains determined to destroy the family that destroyed her own.

Nick and her father owned a successful Italian restaurant, which was closed down after her father was arrested. Nick and her father believe each member of the Thompson family played a role in their bad luck after they rallied together to create buzz for Liz’s restaurant across the street, which unintentionally caused Nick to lose her father.

In order to deter customers from the competing food establishment, Molly and her friends wrote a number of fake reviews on the restaurant’s Yelp page. Later, Jeremy notices a box of freshly printed flyers advertising a special promo for the place and stole them. Ed, a bank manager, also played a major role when he denied Nick’s father’s request for a loan.

After realizing he wouldn’t be getting more money from the bank, Nick’s dad ended up stealing and was eventually arrested.

By the end of the season, Nick’s true identity is revealed and the family tries to rid themselves of her by sending her back into the foster care system. Nick is later able to redeem herself by thwarting an attempted robbery, orchestrated by her foster parents. Still, she feels too guilty to stick around and heads to the bus station to leave town. Fortunately, the Thompsons track her down, and beg her to stay.

It’s unclear why the series was canceled since the streaming platform seemed particularly excited about the project before its debut.

“Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin are beloved by millions of fans around the world, and we are delighted to bring them together as parents for the very first time,” Melissa Cobb, the vice president of Kids and Family at Netflix, said in 2018. “We hope to entertain kids and families with heart, mystery, and a lot of fun when No Good Nick comes to Netflix.”

The actors have yet to comment on the show’s cancellation.