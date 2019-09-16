Rachel Bloom Shocks Fans With Pregnancy Announcement At Emmy Press Conference After ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Win

The CW star revealed that she is three months pregnant with her first child.

Rachel Bloom had a lot to talk about after her first Emmy win, and it wasn’t just chatter about her former TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. After scoring her first-ever Creative Arts Emmy was for Best Original Music and Lyrics for the CW musical dramedy, the 32-year-old star told reporters in the backstage press room that she’s pregnant, People reports.

Bloom teased that she is expecting a baby girl with husband Dan Gregor and that she is happy her unborn bundle of joy was along for the ride as she accepted her first Emmy.

“I’m three months pregnant and I get to tell my child she was with me when this happened, which is pretty f***ing cool.”

Last year, Bloom announced the end of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, as reported by The Inquisitr. The series wrapped its four-season run in April and since that time, Bloom has said people keep asking her what she’s going to do next.

Bloom said her current live tour is titled “What am I Going to Do With my Life Now” in response to the never-ending questions, and that she also hopes to write “more Emmy-winning songs.” But the pressroom erupted into applause as she revealed what she’s actually going to do next.

“And also, I’m pregnant! So that’s what’s next for me.”

The actress revealed that she planned to make her pregnancy announcement on Instagram then decided the Emmy press conference was just as good as anywhere to do it. Bloom did take to the social media site later to share the news with fans. You can see her post below.

Last year, when talking about the end of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Bloom told The New York Post that “sleep” and “a vacation” would be at the top of her schedule.

“It’s kind of stepping into the great unknown,” she said at the time.

While kids will be a new step, Bloom and her husband are still kids at heart. In 2017, Bloom shared an Instagram in which she revealed that she and Gregor turned part of their basement into a ball pit. The comedy star said she couldn’t be happier at having a ball pit in her home just like the play areas in kiddie play parks.

Loading...

According to Today, Bloom chronicled the project on Instagram to reveal that the creative couple used an old mattress, foam, dog fences, old blankets and a supply of colorful plastic balls ordered from Amazon for the project. Bloom later photographed her husband having the time of his life in the ball pit. Let’s hope they still have it up so their little one can enjoy it someday.

Rachel Bloom married Dan Gregor in 2015, the same year Crazy Ex-Girlfriend debuted. The CW series was a surprise hit and earned Bloom her first Golden Globe, but her Emmy win-inspired pregnancy announcement will now be even more memorable.