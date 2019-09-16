Carrie Underwood Sets Instagram On Fire In Black Jumpsuit

Carrie Underwood has a knack for heating up social media with her photos and videos, and this weekend was no different The “Cry Pretty” singer lit up Instagram with her newest update, which showcased Underwood in her rare downtime.

In the photo, Carrie is seen sitting on a gray couch with a black and gray pillow to her side. She sat with her legs underneath of her as she donned a black jumpsuit.

Underwood’s casual and comfy ensemble showcased the singer’s long, lean legs, tiny waist, and toned arms as she looked at the camera and beamed a huge smile. Carrie also wore a black band on her wrist and held a white mug in her hand, revealing that she was drinking a caffeinated beverage, — likely coffee.

In the caption of the photo, Underwood revealed that the jumpsuit was a piece from her fitness clothing line, CALIA by Carrie.

Underwood looked happy to be relaxing in the snap as she wore her long, shiny blonde hair parted to the side and styled in wavy strands that fell down her back and over both of her shoulders.

Carrie also donned a full face of makeup for the photograph, which included darkened eyebrows and thick lashes. She also rocked a shimmering glow on her face, some pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie is a busy mother-of-two, who not only finds time to raise her sons, cultivate her marriage to husband Mike Fisher, and travel the world for her country music tour, but she also always finds time to workout and keep her body healthy.

Taste of Country reports that during a recent interview with The Today Show, Underwood opened up about life as a mother, and whether or not she would have any more children following suffering multiple miscarriage before giving birth to her youngest son, Jacob.

“If there’s anything the past couple of years have taught me [it’s] that you don’t know what’s gonna happen next. And there’s no way you can plan for everything or make everything be the way you want it. So it’s been good for me to just kind of be present, and live in the moment and stop trying so hard to plan out the entire rest of my life,” Underwood stated, adding that women have come up to her and told her that it’s nice to know other people can understand their pain after she spoke out about her losses,” Carrie Underwood stated.