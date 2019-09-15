Bella Thorne Rocks A Pink Thing Bikini As She Cleans Up At The Beach — Literally

Bella Thorne is cleaning up on Instagram — quite literally.

The 21-year-old former Disney Channel star donned a pink thong bikini and snagged some stray garbage at the beach this weekend. The young star shared some images of her beach-cleaning day on Instagram, showing off as she picked up and imploring her 21 million followers to do their part to help the environment.

“CLEAN UP UR BEACHES,” Bella wrote in her caption for the shots.

But fans seemed confused as to why it looked like the actress was collecting water to throw it away. In the series of shots, Bella could be seen carrying the clear plastic garbage bag that was filled at the bottom with water. There was plenty of confusion, but one fan seemed to understand what she was actually doing.

“Guys she is NOT throwing the water! She found the bag in the water and she is throwing the BAG she FOUND IN THE WATER OKAY?” the person clarified to the dozens of commenters asking why Bella would be collecting and throwing away water.

Bella’s day out at the beach came amid a very busy stretch for the young actress. As The Daily Mail noted, she has a number of upcoming projects including her directorial debut — which comes for a very unconventional outlet.

“[Bella’s] pretty much booked solid for the next year with multiple movies in production such as Girl, Southland, Exo and The Friendship Game,” the report noted. “Bella also recently stepped behind the camera as well to direct a film for Pornhub titled, Him and Her.”

Thorne is also branching out into the business world with plans to release her own special line of marijuana with the company Glasshouse.

Loading...

In the meantime, Bella Thorne has been garnering plenty of attention through her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr noted, the actress sparked more viral attention earlier in the week when she shared some pictures of herself rocking an equally revealing yellow bikini. While Bella didn’t go to the beach for these shots — and in fact didn’t seem to leave her kitchen table, from the appearances of it — the pictures garnered just as much interest as her beach-cleaning pictures did this week.

Bella has found a knack for connecting with fans through Instagram, and has developed a penchant for posting some very revealing images. Those who want to see more pictures of Bella Thorne, including some other shots of the 21-year-old at the beach, can check out her Instagram page.