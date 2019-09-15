Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Drives Instagram Wild With Yet Another Bikini Workout

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez is no stranger to setting Instagram on fire; after all, the Miami native has nearly 2 million followers on the social media website for a reason. Fans love her workout videos, and she just delivered again by wowing Instagram with a core workout, all done in a teeny bikini.

The brunette beauty runs her own personal training company, and often uses Instagram both to promote healthy living as well as her own brand. In addition to her workouts, she also posts eating tips, as well as progress pictures from her clients. She also will post updates about her own life, such as when she wowed her fans in a crop top while grabbing coffee, per The Inquisitr.

However, it is unsurprising that her most popular uploads are often those where she wears little clothing. The stunner is able to drop jaws with her fantastic body, and her recent upload shows just how she maintains it.

In the multi-video update, Ainsley wears a skimpy red triangle bikini top that barely manages to contain her assets. Instead of matching the set, she decided to go with a pair of gray-blue bikini bottoms.

The first upload begins with Ainsley smiling and pointing to her washboard abs while on her back on a yoga mat. She then begins her first exercise, which consists of lifting her leg up against the weight of a resistance band.

The second exercise has Ainsley in a plank position. She moves each foot out to the side, again against the weight of the resistance band, before going up into a pushup position.

Next has Ainsley sitting in a V-position, as she brings her feet up toward her abs.

The final exercise has Ainsley holding a small ball while doing crunches. She begins with a mini-crunch, and then finishes the move to bring her torso all the way up to her knees.

Fans loved the post, and it has received nearly 28,000 likes and around 680 comments.

“Your body! Amazing!!” gushed a fan, with several hallelujah hand emoji.

“Absolutely outstanding you are stunning,” echoed a second, with a heart-eye emoji added.

“I think I’m in love,” added a third, also using a heart-eye emoji.

After Ainsley’s grueling workout, it’s no surprise that she felt like treating herself. In that spirit, she appeared to be going somewhere nice, as she posted a second update where she stunned in a floral pink-and-purple dress and Valentino Rockstud high heels.

The picture earned over 23,600 likes and over 560 comments.

“Gorgeous,” wrote a fan, with three heart emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful,” agreed another.