Kate Bock Displays Perfect Abs And Legs In A Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Canadian swimsuit model Kate Bock is one of the most popular faces of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition. Knowing that her fans love to see her bikini pictures all the time, Kate makes sure to post several of them every month.

Unlike other models, Kate doesn’t post minute-to-minute updates or a plethora of bikini pictures on her Instagram page, which makes her fans eagerly wait for the next share.

After a long wait, the model finally took to her page and dropped a gorgeous bikini picture, one which instantly sent temperatures soaring.

In the snap, the hot model could be seen rocking a skimpy olive-green bikini that allowed her to flaunt her well-toned abs, long, sexy legs, as well as a glimpse of her cleavage.

She wore her blond tresses into soft, romantic waves while opting for minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style.

In the caption, Kate wrote that summer is almost over, and she is literally waving goodbye to her favorite season.

Within 30 minutes of posting, the snap has amassed more than 3,400 likes and several comments where fans praised the model for her hot figure and beauty in explicit terms.

“What an amazing and sexy body!!!!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Extremely cute, sexy, and ever cool,” another one wrote.

“You are so WOW, WOW, WOW, Kate (heart-eyed emoji)” a third fan expressed his feelings in the comments section.

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “so beautiful,” “I love you,” “you’re a babe and “so cute.”

A few days ago, Kate posted a leggy photo of herself where she was featured rocking a white t-shirt that she wore atop a white bodysuit. She let her hair down, wore no makeup, and leaned against some railings to pose for the picture.

Loading...

In the caption, Kate shared her daily-life details with her fans, saying that sometimes her Sundays are very lazy when she doesn’t even feel like getting out of bed. She added that the only thing that can drag her out of bed is food delivery.

Apart from her fans and followers, some of her fellow models also liked the picture. These included Tika Camaj, Kristina Levina, Georgia Gibbs, and Robin Holzken, among others.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kate has been associated with the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition for the past seven years. Quoting the magazine, the article further stated that the model became the Rookie of the Year in 2013, and since then, she is still her fans’ hot favorite.