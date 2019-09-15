Beyonce’s ‘Homecoming’ Gets Snubbed By The Creative Arts Emmys And Sparks Social Media Outrage

The Beyhive isn’t pleased with the Creative Arts Emmys’ decision to overlook Beyonce’s Netflix documentary, Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce, as the winning contender.

Deadline reports that the documentary of the Grammy winner’s 2018 Coachella performance didn’t receive a win at the Saturday, September 14 event. The doc was reportedly nominated for six categories, including outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), outstanding writing for a variety special, outstanding production design for a variety special, outstanding costumes for a variety (non-fiction or reality programming), outstanding directing for a variety special and outstanding music direction. Rent: Live, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Carpool Karaoke were named as some of the winners that Homecoming was nominated for.

Shortly after learning of the winners of the Emmys, many of Beyonce’s fans took to Twitter to express their anger towards Beyonce being overlooked. Several fans stated that they felt the singer’s documentary earned her at least one win from her multiple nominations.

“I’m legitimately sad that Beyoncé lost all 6 of her Emmy nominations. Not that she needs them, but it’s just disappointing that she’s working so hard, creating art for her people, just for white men to blackball her from winning the top awards at all the major award shows,” one fan tweeted.

“Homecoming didn’t win an Emmy. Lemonade didn’t win an Emmy. Lemonade didn’t win AOTY. Whoever is responsible for this repeated burglary of Beyoncé, needs to be caught, reprimanded and taught what art is,” another fan tweeted.

Throughout the duration of her career, Beyonce has yet to receive an Emmy win for her work. She has, however, been nominated several times for projects in the past. The singer is reportedly a contender to be nominated for Oscars consideration from her song, “Spirit.” The song is one single from Beyonce’s executive produced and curated album, The Lion King: The Gift. The album, which was inspired by the 2019 CGI adaptation of the Disney classic includes songs from Beyonce and collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino and Pharrell, and others.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Homecoming shows the journey of the “Brown Skin Girl” singer’s Coachella performance. The performance was slated for 2017, but was pushed back to the following year so that Beyonce could give birth to twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Beyonce was the first black female artist to headline the music festival.

While fans are disappointed about Beyonce’s Emmy loss, the singer is seemingly moving forward. She recently announced that she will airing a behind-the-scenes look of her creating The Lion King: The Gift album. The special will air on ABC on Monday, September 16.