’90 Day Fiancé’: Angela Deem Booted From Reunion Special After Bullying Cast Member

Angela Deem from TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days may not be appearing on the show’s reunion special, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

It appears the reality TV star got into an altercation with fellow cast member Avery Mills, a 19-year-old woman who converted to Islam and is trying to move to Syria to be with her fiancé. An inside source claims Angela attempted to bully the young woman, calling her “a very bad Muslim, among other things,” according to a report from Starcasm.

As Angela continued to “attack” Avery, things escalate when another cast member, Rebecca Parrott, who is also dating a Muslim man, came to Avery’s defense. The source went on to say that the reunion show turned into a “huge brawl” between the three women and Angela was reportedly escorted out.

This isn’t the first time Angela has gotten into a fight with one of her co-stars. During the last reunion special, Angela argued with Rachel Bear, wife of Jon Walters. Angela tried to physically attack Rachel but was held back by Jesse Meester and Paul Staehle.

Angela’s volatility isn’t new to fans of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, as viewers have watched her yell and toss things at her fiancé, Michael Ilesanmi. The couple spent time in an online relationship before Angela decided to travel to Nigeria to propose to Michael, and ultimately bring him back to America.

The couple’s relationship was so tumultuous that by the end of their first season on the show, Angela had called things off and accused Michael of stealing from her. After the cameras stopped filming, the two reconciled and later returned for a second season of Before the 90 Days.

During the current season of the show, viewers watch as Angela and Michael try to mend their broken partnership, but it seems the woman is having a hard time letting go for her partner’s past transgressions. In a clip for an upcoming episode, Michael is seen sleeping in his car after being tossed out of the couple’s shared hotel room, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“Last night after I found my clothes in the hallway, I had to sleep in the car overnight,” he explained.

Despite the drama, he isn’t quite ready to let go of the woman he loves.

“Waking up this morning, I really hope Angela will be ready to talk to me. I understand I lied to her, but hopefully, he will forgive me.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC, and is also available to stream online.