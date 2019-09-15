Maren Morris Flaunts Sexy Legs In Instagram Update From Her Tour

Country star Maren Morris has been tantalizing her 1.1 million Instagram followers with shots behind the scenes of her life on tour. In her latest Instagram update, she shared a series of photos from her sold out performance at the Greek Theatre.

Morris made sure to tag all the individuals responsible for her gorgeous look in the caption, from the photographers to the makeup artists, hairstylists, and even the woman behind her stage outfits and overall styling, Dani Michelle. In the stunning first shot in the series, Morris had one hand on a guitar pick and the other hand on the guitar as she prepared to strum a chord. Her hair was blowing away from her face and she was illuminated by the stage lights in a colorful top.

In the sexy second post in the series, Morris showed off the colorful mini dress she rocked on stage. She paired the dress with strappy sandals that laced up her calves. The result was a look that highlighted her toned, tanned legs to perfection. She showed off her entire sculpted body while braced against some gear backstage.

The dramatic third snap in the series featured Morris surrounded by smoke and lit from behind. She then shared a shot from her own perspective on stage, looking out into the audience at a sea of faces and lights.

Morris also included a few snaps of herself after the show, relaxing and leaning against a railing, as well as orchestrating a big cheer with her crew.

The country crooner’s fans loved the post, and it received over 13,400 likes within less than an hour. Her fans filled the comments section of the post with praise for her performance.

“You nailed it. Absolutely wonderful,” one follower commented.

Another fan called the night she saw Morris live on stage “the best night of my life.”

“Such a bombshell,” another fan said about the singer’s gorgeous outfit.

“You looked absolutely incredible last night. So proud of you. So many sold out shows on this leg,” another fan commented.

Morris hasn’t been the type to simply wear cowboy boots, jeans, and a shirt on stage. The beauty has been rocking interesting looks that flaunt her incredible figure and look amazing on stage. As The Inquisitr reported, when Morris took the stage at Radio City Music Hall, she rocked a strapless dress that clung to her curves and showcased a hint of cleavage for her eager fans.

Fans of the country star will have to follow her on Instagram to ensure they don’t miss the next update from the tour, and the next showcase of the looks Morris rocks on stage.