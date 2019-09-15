‘Maxim’ Model Sarah Harris Shares A New Booty Picture To Excite Her 2.2 Million Fans On Instagram

Maxim model Sarah Harris, who is popular on Instagram for her bikini pictures and buxom figure, is currently holidaying in Bora Bora.

Knowing that fans love to see her updates, the model makes sure to post several bikini pictures to keep her fans thoroughly engaged and interested in her modeling and social media activities.

Following her pic-posting routine, the hot model took to her page and dropped an eye-popping snap where she showed off plenty of skin to titillate her admirers.

Rocking a skimpy, orange-colored bikini that could barely contain her buxom figure, the model posed against the beautiful backdrop of the beach while turning her back toward the camera and closing her eyes. The move allowed Sarah to show off her well-toned booty through the skimpy thong.

She wore her blond tresses down and opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour.

The sheer display of skin sent a wave of excitement through the model’s fans, who immediately showed appreciation for her hot body by hitting the like button and pouring their hearts out in the comments section.

As of this writing, and within a day of posting, the picture has racked up over 42,000 likes and close to 900 comments, which shows that fans totally fell in love with the booty snap.

“Unbelievably beautiful and sexy,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are amazing! You enchant me and I like you very much. Kisses and hugs from Mexico,” another fan chimed in.

While a third admirer wrote the following message to express his admiration for the model.

“Absolutely wonderful! Your swimwear is beautiful and your figure is so stunning. I love your tan-lines!”

This isn’t the first booty picture that the model has shared while holidaying in Bora Bora. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the model posted a booty pic earlier this week, when she had freshly landed on the Island.

Before sharing the latest picture, Sarah uploaded another sultry snap where she could be seen dressed up in a glamorous black see-through bodysuit that she teamed with a black blazer and matching pants. According to the caption, the risque ensemble was from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova. The outfit allowed Sarah to show off her never-ending cleavage; a move that set pulses racing.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Takapuna, New Zealand, while the picture has amassed over 35,000 likes and 800-plus comments, as of this writing.

Per usual, fans and followers showered the stunner with numerous compliments, calling her “the epitome of perfection,” “sexiest woman alive,” “incredible figure,” and “mesmerizing beauty,” among other kind phrases.