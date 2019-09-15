Several 2020 Democratic Candidates Issue Stern Calls For Brett Kavanaugh’s Impeachment

Sen. Kamala Harris demanded Judge Kavanaugh be impeached and called his confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court a 'sham.'

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is under fire again for allegations that he made unwanted sexual contact with a female student at a party decades ago. The accusation was brought to light by a former Yale classmate, who claims he witnessed the event take place.

According to The Hill, a number of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates lined up to call for Kavanaugh’s impeachment following the revelation of the latest accusation. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Kamala Harris and former Texas lawmaker Beto O’Rourke all issued similar calls for the impeachment.

As reported by The Inquisitr, former Housing Secretary Julián Castro was one of the first candidates to react to the news, calling for an investigation into the matter.

On Saturday, The New York Times broke the story of accuser Max Stier, who told the FBI last year that he witnessed Kavanaugh expose himself at a party and watched as other people at the party pushed Kavanaugh’s genitals into the hand of an unsuspecting female student.

The accusation was brought forth to the FBI in 2018 during Kavanaugh’s rocky confirmation hearing due in part to accusations of sexual misconduct by then-accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. However, for unknown reasons, the FBI didn’t follow through on Stier’s accusation at the time.

Kavanaugh was eventually able to win the nomination in a narrow Senate vote of 50-48.

Harris’ demand for Kavanaugh to be impeached on the heels of Stier’s accusation was crystal clear. In a Sunday tweet, she called his confirmation process a “sham” and an “insult.”

“I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice. He must be impeached,” Harris tweeted.

In contrast, several of Kavanaugh’s most high-profile supporters, including President Donald Trump, came to the judge’s aid as quickly as he was attacked by his critics.

Loading...

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

“Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment,” he tweeted. “He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him,” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

In later tweets, Trump suggested that the Department Of Justice should come to Kavanaugh’s aid or that the Supreme Court judge should consider filing libel lawsuits. He also suggested that “they” are attempting to influence Kavanaugh’s opinion, presumably by bringing the accusation to the public light.

Kavanaugh has denied all previous allegations of sexual wrongdoing. There has been no official response from the U.S. Supreme Court on the latest allegation.