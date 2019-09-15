Nick Cannon Reveals That He Wanted Christina Milian To Catch Him Cheating When They Were Together

Nick Cannon is setting the record straight on why Christina Milian was able to catch him cheating on her in 2005.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the relationship between Cannon and Milian recently resurfaced last week. Milian shared during an interview with E!’s new digital series, Just a Sip, that she found out Cannon was being unfaithful to her by hacking his phone and going through his text messages while she was in Romania working on a project. The two later ended their relationship when Milian confronted Cannon a month later.

Cannon reportedly caught wind of Milian’s interview and wanted to set the record straight on his own. The Masked Singer host used his own radio show on Power 106, Nick Cannon Mornings, to share his side of the story, per E! News. He shared on his show that he knew what he was doing when he made the unlock code simple enough for Milian to go through. The media personality insisted that he wanted Milian to find out exactly what he had been up to.

“I don’t think I did anything wrong,” Cannon said. “I wasn’t cheating, you got to be in a relationship to cheat. We’re not going to get into the details, but I would say the way I believe, if she went through my phone and all that – and back then [this] is what I told her and I will tell her now, ‘if you go looking for something, you gon’ find something.'”

The Wild N’ Out host also shared that, during their time together, he was in a place where he was “careless” on purpose because he wasn’t concerned about Milian’s feelings. He also shared that his password at that time was “0-0-0-0.”

While the couple’s relationship soon fizzled out, the two have both seemingly moved on with other relationships. While Cannon has been romantically linked to several high-profile names, the executive producer married Mariah Carey in 2008. The two later had twins, Monroe and Moroccan, 8, before divorcing in 2014.

Milian also married and later divorced singer-songwriter The Dream. The two share a daughter together, Violet, 9. Milian began dating Matt Pokora in 2017, and the two have been enamored with each other since. The couple are expecting their first child together, which Milian shared on Instagram will be a baby boy.

Although Cannon said that his relationship with Milian wasn’t serious, Milian shared that their closeness at the time was the reason she didn’t confront him about the cheating right away.