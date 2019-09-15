WWE News: Official Name Revealed For New Tag Team Before ‘Clash Of Champions’

A randomly thrown together tag team now has an official name.

Sunday night will see the superstars of WWE come together for a big event called Clash of Champions when there is a lot of gold up for grabs. The Raw Tag Team Championship is one of the titles on the line and they will be defended by the team of Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Their opponents are actually another randomly put together team who now actually have an official name.

A few weeks ago, there was a big-time Tag Team Turmoil match on Raw which was used to determine the number one contenders for the titles. Even though there were some very established tag teams in the match, it ended up being won by the team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler who had never partnered together before.

No one really knew where the team came from, but as reported by The Inquisitr, they were partnered together for a big reason. Paul Heyman has high hopes for both men, especially Roode, and felt as if they could work well against Strowman at Clash of Champions.

Teams that are randomly thrown together like this usually don’t have a very long shelf-life in WWE. This may end up being a different case, though, as the team of Roode and Ziggler actually have an official name according to the glorious one’s official Twitter.

Tonight @HEELZiggler and myself prove to the @WWE universe that we are not only just great individually but together we are Absolutely #Glorious …..tonight we #Stealtheshow and we become your NEW #RawTagTeamChamps #ClashOfChampions — Robert Roode (@RealRobertRoode) September 15, 2019

WWE has not yet taken to calling the team of Roode and Ziggler by their new name on social media or anything. It’s quite possible that the name of “Absolutely Glorious” may be referenced at some point on tonight’s pay-per-view, though.

The team of Rollins and Strowman is also an interesting one as they will each have two matches at Clash of Champions on Sunday night. Not only will they defend the Raw Tag Team Titles, but they’ll face one another for the WWE Universal Champion at some point as well.

It is believed that tension could erupt between the champs and cause them to lose the tag titles to Ziggler and Roode. With the name of “Absolutely Glorious” becoming a reality and the team getting something that many others never receive, it wouldn’t be out of the question to see them win.

Robert Roode has really kind of floundered and done very little since being brought up to WWE’s main roster from NXT. Dolph Ziggler is a mixed bag as he’s in the main event one week and totally out of everything within the next few days. Absolutely Glorious has a very big chance at Clash of Champions and could walk out with the titles in their possession.