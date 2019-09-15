Blonde Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Curvaceous Body In Insanely Tight Yoga Pants

Swedish model Anna Nystrom recently tantalized her 8.1 million Instagram followers with a stunning shot of her insane body in workout gear.

While Nystrom takes most of her shots indoors, she seems to enjoy getting outside and exploring the natural beauty of Sweden from time to time. That’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The beauty rocked a pair of insanely tight yoga pants that clung to every inch of her lower body. The pants highlighted her toned thighs as well as her pert booty. She paired the pants with a loose, cozy striped sweater for a flawless outfit to rock while out on a crisp fall walk.

Her blonde hair was loose and she had natural makeup on for a stunning overall look. Behind her in the shot, a forest filled with trees is visible, as well as a calm lake that seems serene and peaceful.

Nystrom made a joke in the caption of the post, suggesting that she was just planning to head out on a walk and eventually decided she had to take a few shots and stage an impromptu photoshoot. Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 19,000 likes within less than an hour as fans drooled over her insane booty.

It’s not the first time recently that Nystrom flaunted her sculpted lower body in tight pants. As The Inquisitr reported, just a few days ago the beauty rocked a pair of tan pants so tight they almost looked painted on. She posed in a field surrounded by wildflowers in the shot and likewise paired her tight pants with a cozy-looking sweater to complete the ensemble.

Her followers filled the comments section of the post with compliments, and they seemed to truly love the blonde bombshell’s casual look.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one follower said.

“I want to look so good while walking too,” another fan added.

“That’s the best walk I’ve ever seen,” another fan said, referencing the view that Nystrom offered when she turned her back to the camera.

“Such a thing of beauty,” another fan said.

Loading...

Many of Nystrom’s followers opted to simply leave a string of emoji in the comments section for the blonde beauty.

It’s not the first time that the beauty has rocked the cozy-looking knit sweater. Back in August, Nystrom shared a selfie in which she wore the cozy sweater with her blonde hair up in a chic bun and flawless makeup on her stunning face.