Donald Trump Is Effective Because He Doesn’t ‘Study’ Situations Before Making Decisions, Says Kellyanne Conway

It’s undeniable that Donald Trump is somewhat of an anomaly when it comes to his approach to the presidency. Per The Inquisitr, he reportedly sends odd hand-written notes to Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, who had to double-check with the White House to make sure they weren’t pranks.

During an interview with Fox News Sunday, Newsweek reports that Senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said that Donald Trump’s unusual approach to the presidency is effective because he doesn’t “study” situations before he makes decisions.

“This is why it’s so important to have a president who isn’t a typical politician, because he and his team don’t sit around and say, ‘well, let’s study it, let’s have a commission about it,'” Conway said during a discussion about the Trump administration’s response to the drone attack on Saudi Arabia oil fields on the weekend, which caused the Kingdom to temporarily cease the production of 5.7 million barrels of oil daily.

Conway added that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “went right out there” and pointed at who they believe the “aggressor” is: Iran.

According to BBC, Iran denies involvement in the attack. Although Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels said they carried out the attack, Pompeo rejected their admission of guilt and instead pointed the finger at Iran. According to Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, the U.S.’s rejection of the rebel group’s claims and decision to blame Iran “won’t end the disaster” in Yemen.

Photos released by Trump administration show extent of weekend attack on Saudi oil industry. US officials say evidence now pointing towards cruise missile attacks from Iraq or Iran, not drone strikes from Houthis in Yemen. But no official assessments yet from DC or Riyadh. pic.twitter.com/0HDz4DFXnH — Dion Nissenbaum (@DionNissenbaum) September 15, 2019

Per The Inquisitr, Trump previously took heat for sharing a classified intelligence photo on Twitter. Trump denied U.S. involvement in an accident at an Iran space center and tweeted a photograph of the launch site, which experts believe was likely sensitive surveillance information shared during a classified briefing. In the face of criticism, Trump said that it was his right to share the photo via social media if he pleased.

Despite Trump’s controversial foreign policy decisions, Rep. Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, believes that America is safer under his watch compared to under Barack Obama.

“No question, the world is safer,” she said on NBC’s Meet the Press, per The Hill.

“[We’re] in a situation where American leadership has come back,” she said, adding that the military “did not get the resources it needed under Obama.

Cheney made the comments following the removal of national security adviser John Bolton, who as the third to serve the position in Trump’s administration.