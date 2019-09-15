Kourtney Kardashian Filmed In Soaking-Wet Glitter Bikini Poolside In Video So Hot, It’s Kind Of Worth A Look

Kourtney Kardashian’s bikini-ready body is all kinds of hot these days. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star might have being a mother of three as part of her identity, but fans seem to think that Kourtney’s mom staus has her looking hotter than ever – at 40. The star has appeared in a brand new social media video posted to sister Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram, which is handy given that the family’s hit E! show airs tonight. As to the contents of the video, they might have included a family setting, but there was no denying that Kourtney was proving too hot to handle.

The video showed Kourtney reclining in a sexy and goddess-like pose poolside. The Poosh CEO had fitted her killer curves into a pink and glitter-adorned bikini, with the two-piece appearing to flatter the star’s frame in every way possible. Kourtney was posing in a way that was definitely upping the ante, although she appeared relaxed overall, with water droplets on her skin suggesting that she might have just gone for a dip.

The video definitely seemed to showcase a candid situation. Khloe was attempting to film Kourtney for her Instagram, per her words, although Kourtney’s children Mason and Penelope were somewhat getting in the way. For Khloe, 10-year-old Mason seemed to be the prime source of trouble, although his presence didn’t seem to ruin the video.

Kourtney did, indeed, appear looking sensational. The star’s fabulous legs and flat stomach were on show, with fans also seeing her slim and shapely hips.

The video has been racking up crazy views. More than 837,000 were clocked within just one hour of the post going live. Comments quickly came in, with fans appearing to have spotted North West’s “mood”; the daughter to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appeared near Khloe as she attempted to snap Kourtney. Of course, comments also included love for the entire family, with fans loving the update overall.

It’s been a busy year for Kourtney. April brought the launch of Kourtney’s Poosh lifestyle brand. The unusual company started out with regular blog posts covering a range of feminine topics, although it didn’t take long for Poosh to start retailing its own products. Poosh has been selling collagen-based goods, with more recent headlines made on account of its Aquis swimwear collaboration, plus an anti-aging serum retailing for $50, per The Inquisitr.

Today seemed less about the merch-flogging and more about the poolside fun, though. Fans would likely agree that Kourtney was looking a knockout. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.