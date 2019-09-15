Drew Brees Injury Update: Saints Quarterback’s Thumb Injury Appears To Be Serious As He Leaves Game

Drew Brees has been taken out of Sunday’s game after suffering a thumb injury on his throwing hand, and the New Orleans Saints quarterback’s return appears to be in serious doubt.

Brees was replaced late in the first quarter with backup Teddy Bridgewater after hitting his right thumb on the helmet of Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams. Brees appeared to be in pain after the injury, and NOLA.com Saints beat reporter Amie Just reported that Brees had his thumb taped on the sidelines.

His return is unclear, but Brees was unable to grip a football on the sidelines, suggesting that he might not be coming back against the Rams.

The Saints had struggled to move the ball in the first quarter before losing Brees to injury. The Saints quarterback completed just three passes for 38 yards with an interception as the team was losing 3-0 to its NFC rival when he left the game.

The New Orleans Saints officially listed Brees as questionable to return, and Brees remained on the sidelines rather than going into the locker room for treatment.

Brees had looked strong in the team’s season opener, a 30-28 win over the Houston Texans in which he led rallied the team from a six-point deficit with under a minute remaining following a late touchdown from the Texans. Brees, would finish the game with 370 yards and two touchdowns, including a 15-yard completion to Ted Ginn Jr. and an 11-yard pass to Michael Thomas to set up kicker Will Lutz’s game-winning field goal from 58 yards as time expired.

“When you have Drew as your quarterback, all I cared about was getting ready for the kick, because I knew with 37 seconds left there was going to be a chance,” Lutz said after the game, via ESPN.

Brees has led the New Orleans Saints into a Super Bowl contender in the last two seasons, despite rumors before the 2018 season that he could be leaving the team. As The Inquisitr reported, several teams reached out to Brees before the 2018 season as he was approaching free agency. Brees would end up signing a two-year, $50 million contract extension and led the team to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams.

Saints QB Drew Brees has been removed from the game after he hit his throwing hand on the hand of Aaron Donald during a pass rush. Teddy Bridgewater is now in at QB. pic.twitter.com/5qCmqUJEJd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 15, 2019

The New Orleans Saints have not yet offered any further update to Drew Brees, and the team has not identified exactly what injury he suffered to the thumb on this throwing hand.