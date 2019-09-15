Dua Lipa Lifts Her Shirt To Expose Her Black Lacy Panties In New Instagram Selfie

British singer Dua Lipa recently took to her Instagram account and treated her fans to a new, jaw-dropping picture which instantly sent temperatures through the roof.

Taking to her page on Sunday evening, the model-turned-singer posted a mirror selfie where she could be seen wearing an over-sized t-shirt which she lifted to show off her black lace panties and her well-toned thighs.

Dua opted for an almost makeup-free look and accessorized with hoop earrings and a gold chain to keep it stylish. She back-brushed her raven-colored tresses and left her lips slightly parted to strike a very seductive pose.

Within 30 minutes of going live, the picture has racked up more than 889,000 likes and over 6,300 comments which shows that the stunner is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website and fans can never get enough of her hotness.

Apart from her fans and followers, the picture was also liked by fellow singer Billie Ellish, model Brittanya Razavi and Valentina Fradegarda, among others.

“Damn, you are the epitome of perfection! Love you to bits Dua,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Wow, this is so hot! Amazing body,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile a third fan, who seems to be a big admirer of the singer, interjected the following remark to express his admiration for the model.

“You are my biggest crush, Dua. This pic is absolutely hot and amazing. Please post some more!”

While most of the comments were complimentary in nature, there were many commentators who asked Dua about her upcoming song or albums.

“We don’t need pics. Give us some music already, bro,” one fan wrote.

The remaining fans either used heart, kiss and fire emoji to praise the Grammy-winning singer, or used one-word compliments like “sexy,” “hot” “goddess” and “stunning” to let Dua know how much they adore her.

Before posting the hot picture, Dua treated her fans to a lovey-dovey snap where she could be seen posing with her significant other, Anwar Hadid. The couple wore color-coordinated ensembles designed by Marc Jacobs, as mentioned in the caption.

The picture was captured during the New York Fashion Week, and as of this writing, it has garnered more than 1.5 million likes and about 5,000 comments where fans and followers sent their best wishes to the couple for a happy and long-lasting relationship.

Many of Dua’s fans are surprised as things have escalated quite quickly between the two stunners. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dua, 24 and Anwar, 20, started officially dating two months ago. Quoting Vogue, the article added that the couple has been in a stable relationship since July after the two were first seen together at a concert in Hyde Park, London.