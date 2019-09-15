Christina Milian Reveals How She Found Out Nick Cannon Cheated On Her While They Were Dating

Christina Milian recently shared the simple way she found out that Nick Cannon cheated on her in the early 2000s.

The Falling Inn Love actress and The Masked Singer host were hot and heavy while shooting their film together, Love Don’t Cost a Thing. During their relationship, Milian shared in a recent video that she had suspected that Cannon was stepping out on their relationship, per BET. When asked if she has ever broken into a lover’s phone, Milian revealed that she had successfully hacked Cannon’s phone back in 2005.

“When I was dating Nick Cannon, the password somehow worked on the first check, and I was right,” she admits. “And then next thing you know, for like a month I was reading messages.”

She also shared that, once she found out, she became obsessed with his messages. She said that since she was filming in Romania at the time, she had “nothing but time” to continue snooping. She also wanted to make sure the messages between Cannon and the women he was cheating with were “for real, for real,” before she confronted him about them. She also feared that she wouldn’t see the Wild N’ Out host again if she decided to confront him and their relationship ended.

“I wanted to be able to see him in person [and] go over it,” she said. “Not that it would change anything. Part of me, he was kind of like my first love at that time. It was surreal that it was happening. He was living at my house too. I was like, ‘Wait. Under my own roof this is happening?’ It kind of blew me away. Not [that] that’s right, I don’t think it’s right for anybody. I was doing good.”

Eventually, the relationship between Milian and Cannon fizzled, and the two moved onto other relationships. The Inquisitr previously reported that Milian married singer-songwriter The Dream, years after her split from Cannon. The two had a daughter together, Violet, 9, before getting divorced in 2011.

Loading...

These days, Milian is focused on the next chapter in her life. The “Dip It Low” singer is currently expecting her second child with her fiance, Matt Pokora. The two have reportedly been dating since 2017.

While Milian admits she was in love with Cannon, she reflects back on the relationship as something that needed to end. She also said that the media personality has more than likely “changed his ways” since the two were together.