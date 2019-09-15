’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Benjamin Questions His Future With Akinyi

Tonight’s episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days looks like it’ll be a difficult one for most of the couples featured on the show. In a new preview of the upcoming episode, Benjamin finds himself uncertain of his relationship with his Kenyan girlfriend, Akinyi, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

Benjamin is a divorced father of a 5-year-old boy. After not having much luck meeting women in America, he decided to extend his search, which was when he found Akinyi. The two bonded over a shared love of science fiction movies and soon started dating long-distance. During the season, viewers watched as he packed his bags, said goodbye to his son, and flew all the way to Kenya to ask Akinyi’s family for her hand in marriage.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been going well for the couple.

During last week’s episode, Akinyi brought Benjamin to meet her family, including her mother and father, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. When the couple arrived, they were informed that Akinyi’s father was not home and may not be able to make the meeting at all. Later that night, Akinyi and her brother, Fidel, got into an altercation that led to her rushing away from the house and crying in the street. Benjamin followed his girlfriend to comfort her, but she refused to talk to him.

The next morning, Benjamin tries to contact Akinyi but she doesn’t immediately respond.

“I’m still not certain what happened with Akinyi while we were at her parents’ house. After her dad never showed up, Akinyi’s brother said something that offended her. Akinyi was in tears. She refused to speak on it and still hasn’t told me what it was that he said,” Benjamin explains.

“Right now, I’m not sure of where our relationship stands. I haven’t heard from her throughout the night.”

While waiting for Akinyi to respond, Benjamin begins scrolling through photos of his son and admits that he feels alone being in another country and away from his family.

“I’m feeling very alone and I miss my son,” he says. “It’s good for me to remember that in my decisions I have to keep him as a top priority.”

Eventually, Akinyi responds to Benjamin’s messages and asks to meet him to talk about what happened. Benjamin is staying with Fidel, so Akinyi asks him to come downstairs because she doesn’t want to come inside to risk seeing her brother.

As for the other couples struggling with their relationships this season, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are also having a hard time. The couple got into a heated argument and Angela forced her fiance to sleep in his car, after locking him out of their shared hotel room, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays.