Kara Del Toro Looks Smoking Hot, Rocks White Lace Bra On The Streets Of NYC

Maxim model Kara Del Toro has been living large in New York City recently for New York Fashion Week. The buxom bombshell had the opportunity to get on the catwalk and open the show for Revival Swimwear, as The Inquisitr reported. She stunned in a tiny black bikini with sunglasses as she strutted her stuff down the runway.

In her latest post, Kara continued bringing some major sex appeal to her New York Fashion Week appearances by rocking a scandalous outfit in a triple Instagram update. Kara wore a white lace bra that gave her major cleavage and drew attention to her ample assets. She paired the bra with some high-waisted pants and a long blazer. If the bombshell would have worn a simple top under the look, it would have been chic and conservative. She decided to just rock the bra, however, for a super sexy look that likely had heads turning as she strutted her stuff down the streets of New York City.

Kara realized the risque nature of the look and even confirmed in the caption that she did indeed wear the outfit while out and about in the city. The second snap in the Instagram update showed Kara with her sunglasses on and also showcased the fact that she paired the chic ensemble with some white sneakers for trekking around the city.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling hot look, and the post received over 12,600 likes in just one hour.

Her fans loved the scandalous outfit and told Kara so in the comments section of the post.

“Outfit so fire,” one follower said.

“This set on you so flattering!!” another added.

“Looking forward to this becoming a new fashion trend,” another fan said.

“You look absolutely stunning,” a follower said with a string of emoji.

In the caption of the post, Kara also told her followers to check out the latest video she released on her YouTube channel. While the bombshell has 1 million followers on Instagram, she hasn’t quite reached that level of fame on the video platform. Her YouTube channel has less than 9,000 followers, and her posting is far more sporadic than on her Instagram.

However, fans who simply cannot get enough of the beauty will want to check out her latest video, as she encourages in the caption. Kara recently shared a Q & A video where she answered her followers’ questions on camera. Fans can also check out videos from Kara’s travels, learn a bit about her everyday makeup look and more.