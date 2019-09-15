UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Drives Instagram Nuts In Wet & Wild Bikini Photos With Girlfriend

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste is driving fans nuts. The 33-year-old seems to have that effect on her Instagram followers every time she updates her account, although today has delivered double the trouble. Arianny took to the platform with a swimwear update that ticked boxes for showcasing her own killer body, but the inclusion of a girlfriend seemed to make this post a winner from the get-go.

Today’s photos seemed to deliver a wet and wild feel from just about every angle. The opening snap showed Arianny and pal Brittney Palmer in Canadian wilderness, with the two girls posing on lake-set rocks in stunning scenery that would easily make postcard material. Arianny and Brittney had been shot standing next to a helicopter, although eyes were likely on the tiny bikinis being donned. A quick swipe to the right showed the girls in a different setting: here, the two had been snapped from behind on land, with their twinning swimwear looks shot from behind. With the girls throwing up one hand in the air and a peace sign, there was a definite wild girl feel.

Of course, a little water never goes amiss. The third and final image showed the pair in swimwear and dangling their legs over a gushing stream framed by rocks. With what appeared to be slightly wet hair here, it can be assumed that the two had gone for a dip.

Instagram has been going nuts. The update managed to rack up over 4,400 likes within one hour of going live. The same time frame brought in over 57 fan comments. The Canada location was acknowledged by some fans, but it looked like fans were mostly losing it over seeing these two team up in swimwear. Of the 57 comments left, not a single one seemed to have a negative thing to say – unsurprising, given the update. Similarly positive feedback was documented by The Inquisitr recently as Arianny took to Instagram in a zebra-print swimsuit.

Of course, there’s plenty of interest in how Celeste keeps her super-fit body looking so great. Speaking to Naluda, the social media sensation revealed her meal plan, with fans discovering that this star definitely has her eye on the healthy stuff.

“For breakfast – a turkey bacon & veggie egg white omelet, or oatmeal with flaxseed and fruit. For Lunch- a protein shake or salad with protein and almonds and protein with a baked sweet potato for dinner would be typical meals,” she said.

“I usually prefer to work out in the mornings, it gives me energy throughout the day. I work out between 3 and 5 times a week,” she added about her active lifestyle.