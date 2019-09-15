Bernie Sanders Says Brett Kavanaugh ‘Should Never Have Been Nominated,’ Supports His Impeachment

As The Inquisitr reported, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is again being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a party. According to media reports, the incident was reported to the FBI last year during Kavanaugh’s controversial confirmation process, which led to multiple women coming forward with accusations of sexual assault. Democrats jumped on the accusations as evidence that Kavanaugh isn’t fit to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, while Republicans argued that the timing of the allegations was far too convenient, suggesting that they were part of a political ploy.

Among the people that have made public statements about the new allegations is Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who took to Twitter to claim that Kavanaugh’s history of voting with “corporate power and Wall Street” should have prevented him from becoming confirmed to the Supreme Court.

The 78-year-old Vermont Senator also said that Supreme Court justices “are not above the law” and should have the “highest integrity.”

“The revelations today confirm what we already knew: During his hearing, Kavanaugh faced credible accusations and likely lied to Congress. I support any appropriate constitutional mechanism to hold him accountable.”

BuzzFeed News reports that the new accusations are pushing Democratic presidential candidates to call for Kavanaugh’s impeachment. In addition to Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Julián Castro, and Sen. Kamala Harris have called for the impeachment of the 54-year-old Associate Justice.

Harris notably serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee and questioned Kavanaugh during his nomination hearing. She claims that Kavanaugh lied to the United States Senate as well as the American people.

“He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice,” she said.

Warren highlighted that Kavanaugh’s confirmation is not equivalent to “exoneration.”

“Like the man who appointed him, Kavanaugh should be impeached.”

The new accusations stem from an excerpt of the upcoming book, The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation, which was written by New York Times reporters. It details the allegation made by Deborah Ramirez that Kavanaugh thrust his exposed penis into her face during a Yale college party. In addition, the except covers another accusation that was raised by Max Stier, who reportedly witnessed a similar incident and reported it to the FBI before Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

The book also shines a spotlight on the controversial FBI investigation into the accusations against Kavanaugh, which was reportedly restricted in scope by Donald Trump’s White House and failed to follow-up on leads that supported the sexual assault allegations.