Brody Jenner’s Mom, Linda Thompson, Approves Of New Girlfriend Josie Canseco, Thinks She’s ‘Darling’

Brody Jenner’s new boo has already impressed his mom, songwriter Linda Thompson.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenner had been getting closer with his new girlfriend, model Josie Canseco. The two have been spending more and more time together and recently went on a getaway in the mountains. Both Jenner and Canseco even showed each other off on their respective Instagram pages.

Us Weekly reports that Jenner isn’t the only one who is smitten with his new girlfriend. Canseco reportedly already has the approval of Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson. Thompson shared to the outlet and several other reporters at the Face Forward International Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday, September 14, that she is happy that her son is moving forward and had nothing but kind things to say about Canseco.

“She’s darling,” Thompson shared. “I’ve met her several times and she’s a darling girl. So, you know, life moves on.”

She also shared that she sees the couple being long term. She said that the two have similar tastes in hobbies, which is why they connected so early on. She said that the two are both “outdoorsy” and love animals. Thompson also said that they have similar personality traits.

“They have the greatest sense of humor. Both of them,” Thompson said. “They have the same sense of humor and they’re both full of vinegar.”

Jenner’s newfound happiness with Canseco comes just one month after he and Kaitlynn Carter announced they were ending their relationship after more than five years together. The two were married in a non-legal ceremony in Indonesia in 2018. Shortly after the split, Jenner was romantically linked to Canseco, but hadn’t confirmed that the two were an item until the following month.

Thompson said that she is happy to see her son being in a good place after having a “rough last year” and ending his long-term relationship.

“Brody’s been really a champion this year, just wishing everybody well, sending out love and all good vibes. It’s important.”

Since ending their relationship, Carter is also reportedly in a new relationship with Miley Cyrus. The two have been seen out and about, showing major PDA on several occasions. The two have also reportedly decided to move in together as their relationship develops. Like Carter, Cyrus is also in the throes of ending a long-term relationship. The “Slide Away” singer is currently going through a divorce with Liam Hemsworth, who she married back in December 2018.