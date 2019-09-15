Pregnant Christina Milian Drives Instagram Wild In Electric Blue Swimsuit For First Swimwear Baby Bump Photos

Christina Milian’s pregnancy seems to be going fabulously. The “Dip It Low” singer announced that her second baby was on the way earlier this summer – fans of the 37-year-old can talk of nothing else. While Christina has been documenting her growing bump on social media in stylish maternity wear, she hadn’t yet delivered a swimwear update. It looks like today has brought just that, with fans appearing to go out of their minds as a result.

Christina shared three photos today. All showed the mother of one rocking her growing bump in an electric blue swimsuit that may well be the classiest maternity swimwear ever worn. The one-piece boasted frilly ruffles around the shoulder and neck, with the first profile shot showing off the details around Christina’s arms. While Christina’s big bump was taking center stage, the snaps were offering plenty more to look at, with a giant and floppy hat atop the singer and actress’ head adding plenty more flair. Christina appeared shot up-close in the second image, although both the first and third offered a great view of her bump. The star was in selfie mode for her opening shot, with a sexy and posed picture of Christina showcasing her long legs and full-length body appearing to close the update perfectly.

Fans have been going absolutely nuts.

“MAMA C,” one fan wrote.

“YES!!!!” another added.

“Hi baby” seemed to see one user acknowledge the bun-in-the-oven situation.

It also appeared that Christina was willing to reply to some fans.

“Since everyone has been asking about her baby bump…She just had to let the picture speak for itself #Blessings,” one fan wrote with two heart emoji.

They got a reply.

“It shows in certain clothing or swimsuits for that matter,” the singer wrote.

Plenty more comments came in giving Christina the thumbs-up, with fans appearing to think that pregnancy looks fantastic on her. One fan told the singer that she was the most stunning pregnant woman they’d ever seen, with another also appearing to acknowledge her existing motherhood status: this fan dubbed Christina the best parent.

The update itself quickly proved popular, racking up over 104,000 likes in the space of three hours. The same time frame brought over 600 fans into the post’s comments section.

Christina’s pregnancy has been making all kinds of headlines. The star has been spotted rocking cute Daisy Dukes at the Beignet Box L.A. food truck that she runs, with paparazzi photos galore filling media outlets. Invariably, though, social media updates prove the most popular, with The Inquisitr documenting a high turnout for a snap of Christina and daughter Violet at Louis Vuitton last month.

