‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers & Rumors: Many Season 28 Pairings Revealed Ahead Of Monday’s Premiere

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars debuts Monday night and spoilers tease that there are big things in store for viewers this fall. ABC has tried to hide the pairings of celebrities and professional dancers, hoping to reveal them during the September 16 premiere. However, it looks like a lot of these partnerships have already been discovered.

Kristyn Burtt of Dance Dish with KB says that she has the scoop on most of the Season 28 partnerships. While it looks like there are a couple that Burtt has not confirmed via her inside sources, the process of elimination would seemingly allow spoiler fans to flush out the missing details.

Some of these Dancing with the Stars spoilers emerged shortly after the cast reveal and it doesn’t appear that any big switches have developed. For example, The Inquisitr previously shared that photographers had snapped The Bachelorette Hannah Brown leaving the studio with pro dancer Alan Bersten, and indeed, the two are said to be together for DWTS this fall.

Burtt’s latest confirmation indicates that singer Ally Brooke is with Sasha Farber. Given that, and some deductions made via an Instagram post by the show, it seems that The Office star Kate Flannery is then with newcomer Pasha Pashkov. In addition, that would put Brandon Armstrong with The Supremes superstar Mary Wilson.

Other partnerships Kristyn says have been confirmed include Lamar Odom with Peta Murgatroyd, Karamo Brown with Jenna Johnson, and Lauren Alaina with Gleb Savchenko. Dancing with the Stars spoilers have also detailed that Kel Mitchell will dance with Witney Carson, and the first pair who accidentally revealed themselves was Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke.

Fans had put Christie Brinkley with Val Chmerkovskiy as well as Sean Spicer with Lindsay Arnold. By process of elimination, that indicates that James Van Der Beek will dance with Emma Slater.

ABC’s press release for Monday’s Dancing with the Stars premiere teases that there’s a new set, new voting opportunities, and a new creative team behind the cameras. The Season 28 pairs will all hit the dance floor for the first time in this Season 28 premiere and spoilers share that viewers will see the foxtrot, salsa, tango, and cha cha.

The Inquisitr recently detailed that some speculation had popped up that made DWTS fans wonder if there might be a surprise 13th pair revealed on Monday night. That could have added some fun spice to the Season 28 premiere. Unfortunately, nothing more seems to have come of this so it looks like that rumor was probably a bust.

Which Season 28 pairs will score big with the viewers and judges and which ones will be hanging up their dance shoes sooner rather than later? Additional Dancing with the Stars spoilers will emerge as the new episodes begin to air and it looks like fans have a lot to look forward to this fall.