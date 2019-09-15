Emily Ratajkowski Spreads Her Legs In The Tinniest String Bikini, Instagram Goes Wild

Brunette bombshell Emily Ratajkowski set Instagram ablaze on Sunday. Feeling the “lazy” weekend vibes, the gorgeous supermodel got flirty in a couple of seriously sizzling bikini shots and sent pulses racing among her massive following.

Shared with fans via the Instagram account of her swimwear and lingerie brand, Inamorata Woman, the new photos offered a steamy view of Emily’s jaw-dropping figure, leaving followers drooling over her hotness. Posing in Inamorata Woman apparel, the stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model left very little to the imagination as she flaunted her insane body in the tiniest bikini bottoms, ones from her latest collection.

As Emily’s Instagram followers know all too well, the 28-year-old hottie regularly showcases her designs on social media and can often be seen posing in racy bikinis. Case in point, Emily recently sent fans into a meltdown after slipping into an outrageously small snakeskin-print bikini and nearly popping out of the risque two-piece, as The Inquisitr previously reported. For her latest Instagram update, the Sports Illustrated babe chose to model a barely-there string thong in a trendy olive color, one that beautifully complemented her flawless tan.

Boasting an ultra-racy design, the sexy bikini bottoms barely covered Emily’s lower body, offering only a tiny triangle of ruched fabric to censor her killer curves. The low-waist, high-cut garment left her curvaceous hips completely exposed, showing a generous amount of toned, bronzed skin.

The stunning Vogue model paired the itty-bitty item with a teeny tube top for a scorching look that sent temperatures soaring all over Instagram.

Just like the ridiculously tiny thong, the tube top was also part of the Inamorata Woman stock. Crafted out of a curve-clinging, ribbed fabric, the skimpy garment featured a strapless, cropped design that perfectly showcased Emily’s fierce physique.

The scanty top sported a flattering tan color, one that offered a pleasing contrast to the darker shade of the revealing bikini, while also harmonizing with Emily’s glowing tan. The dark-haired beauty tied her look together with a set of gold jewelry, which included small hoop earrings sparkling through her luscious locks and a gorgeous pendant necklace adorning her decolletage.

While Emily’s scorching look was not cleavage-flaunting, the Sports Illustrated bombshell held nothing back, giving fans a copious view of her enviable figure as she showcased the revealing outfit. The “Blurred Lines” hottie showed off her incredibly toned midriff and washboard abs, flaunting her impossibly narrow waistline in the skin-baring ensemble.

Known for her sweltering poolside and beachside photoshoots, Emily upped the ante by sultrily posing in bed. In a bid to add more oomph to the already spicy shots, she spread open her legs as she sat down on crisp white sheets, putting her chiseled thighs on display.

Loading...

The head-spinning photos completely blew Instagram’s mind, keeping fans glued to their screens.

“Bomb gal,” one person wrote under the smoldering post, adding a bomb emoji for emphasis.

“So pretty my goddessssss,” read a second message, trailed by a seemingly endless string of heart-eyes emoji.

“@emrata killing it,” commented a third Instagram user, followed by a heart emoji.

Fans who want to see more of Emily and her sexy bikini photos can follow the model on Instagram.