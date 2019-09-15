Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister Noah Gets Soaking Wet In Tiny Bikini With Girlfriend During Wild Pool Party

Noah Cyrus is back in the news. The 19-year-old sister to SHE IS COMING singer Miley Cyrus has been updating her social media with what seems to be some summer fun, with content on the “July” singer’s account today appearing to show her enjoying the final days of summer. Noah definitely comes as a swimwear queen — fans of Noah rocking a bikini were likely glad that the star decided to share her moments today on Instagram.

Noah took to her stories today to share footage of what appeared to be a bit of a wild pool party. Fans were greeted by a sun-drenched swimming pool setting with loud beats playing — Katy Perry seemed to be the choice of music for today. The pool wasn’t an empty one. A male friend was briefly seen, although footage mostly saw Noah with a girlfriend, plus an adorable dog enjoying the water.

Of course, Noah and her girlfriend were dressed for the water. Noah appeared in a stylish and bright bandeau bikini, with the tiny two-piece showcasing her fit and curvy frame. Meanwhile, Noah’s girlfriend seemed to have opted for a pastel pink two-piece that was inching its way towards white. The girls appeared to be having a blast as they got soaking wet in the pool, with Noah also seen in selfie mode as she cuddled up to the dog.

Group activity on Noah’s social media is pretty commonplace. The singer recently took to the platform with YouTuber and ex to Bella Thorne, Tana Mongeau. Late last month, Noah made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for a super-sexy and somewhat risqué selfie that saw Noah rock lingerie with a girlfriend who appeared topless under a robe.

Frolick around in bikinis she might, but Noah comes with a more serious side. The star frequently takes to Instagram with honest, raw, and open confessions over her mental health struggles, with a recent Instagram update seeing Noah bravely sharing her mind.

“It’s hard for me to accept myself as i am. it’s hard for me to love who i see back in the mirror. there i said it! i have insecurities. i struggle with self-love. it’s the hardest thing for me to do. but i am growing and i am TRYING to get better – THIS IS MY FACE. THIS IS MY BODY. AND I WILL LOVE IT!!! – although you may feel lonely if you’re going through these struggles… and as do i… YOU ARE NOT ALONE (also this wasn’t a post for compliments about me. this post was for the people with the same struggles)”

Fortunately, it looked like Noah wasn't in a dark place today.