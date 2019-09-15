WWE News: WWE Superstar Draft Officially Announced During NFL Game On FOX

The next WWE superstar draft has been officially announced for FOX.

It is no surprise that WWE has a really big month coming up, but things were confirmed to get even bigger in the month of October. There have been whispers and rumors of the next WWE Superstar Draft happening at some point after SmackDown moves over to FOX on Friday, October 4, 2019. On Sunday, there was an announcement during the NFL games that the draft has been confirmed and will begin in less than a month.

Those who were watching Sunday’s NFL games on FOX were able to see an announcement for the next draft during the contest beginning at 1 p.m. EST. It didn’t take long for the official website of WWE to confirm the news and give a few more details regarding the draft as well.

Yes, the rosters are about to be shaken up in some very large ways as anyone could end up anywhere come mid-October. The draft is usually a way for WWE to shake things up more than just trading a few names here and there.

Rumors of the next draft have been swirling for weeks now, but the official confirmation came on Sunday. One of the other rumors that ended up being true is that the draft will take place over two nights, but this time around, it is going to begin on Friday Night SmackDown on October 11, 2019.

The second night will take place on Monday Night Raw on October 14, 2019. This is being done to make the higher-ups at FOX happier and to also try and get rid of the idea that the blue brand is actually the “B-Show” of WWE.

BREAKING: The destinies of WWE Superstars will be determined during a two-night WWE Draft taking place live on Friday Night #SmackDown on Oct. 11 on FOX and #Raw on Oct. 14 on USA Network. https://t.co/3JpJA9IPbf — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2019

Something of note from the announcement made on Sunday is that there is no mention of NXT at all. The brand is officially moving to the USA Network this week and will essentially become a part of the main roster, but there is no word on whether they will be any part of the draft or not.

As reported by The Inquisitr, all of the fans are looking for a “war” between All Elite Wrestling and WWE. This is going to start, kind of, with NXT airing on Wednesday nights starting this week and AEW beginning its weekly TV show on TNT on October 2, 2019.

The next WWE Superstar Draft is now cemented in place, and it will officially take place in the middle of October. Your favorite superstars will be moving back and forth between Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, but is NXT going to be any part of all the fun? More details are sure to be released soon, but major shake-ups are coming to Vince McMahon’s company as the big month for WWE continues.