Ashley Graham Flaunts Baby Bump & Voluptuous Figure In Yoga Class

On August 14, model Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin took to Instagram to announce that they were expecting their first child together in an adorable video. Since then, Graham has been flaunting her growing bump in a variety of looks. The voluptuous bombshell isn’t about to keep her curves covered just because she’s pregnant. Instead, she’s fully embracing her changing body, as well as the ever-growing curve of her baby bump. The brunette beauty has rocked bikinis, ball gowns, and everything in between since announcing her pregnancy.

In her latest Instagram post, Graham showed her 9.1 million Instagram followers one of the ways she’s keeping her body healthy and fit for pregnancy. In the picture, Graham rocked a pair of simple black yoga leggings and a black sports bra that contained her ample assets. Her brunette locks were pulled up into a messy bun, and she was doing yoga with Latham Thomas, the founder of Mama Glow.

Graham showed off her flexibility and yoga skills in the shot, as she had one leg tucked underneath her, the other up behind her, and had one arm reaching back while the other grazed her face in an elegant pose. Graham was stretched out across a pink yoga mat with a tropical pattern, and there were candles and potted plants in the zen room around her.

Her followers absolutely loved the serene shot of the mama-to-be embracing her pregnant body, and the post received over 188,000 likes within just one hour. Supermodel Christie Brinkley’s daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, even liked the gorgeous shot. Graham has plenty of her famous friends showing their support along the way as well. Just two days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Graham shared a stunning snap of herself and model Emily Ratajkowski posing together, with Ratajkowski holding Graham’s baby bump.

The comments section was filled with praise for Graham, as well as a few questions about her yoga practice.

Fellow model Lily Aldridge simply commented “beauty!”

Another fan wanted a few tips on where to find great yoga gear, and asked Graham, “what is your favorite place to buy yoga pants and sweat pants?”

Graham actually responded to the fan, telling her where the yoga pants she rocked in the shot came from.

One follower expressed some major admiration for Graham’s routine during pregnancy, and suggested that her own routine was a little bit different.

“I love how active you are being pregnant. I just walk around like a stuffed whale lol.”

“Yasss work it mama. Ugh I’m so excited to meet baby graham,” commented another fan.

