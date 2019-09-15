’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Angela Forces Micheal To Sleep In His Car After Huge Argument

Angela Deem returned to TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to give her relationship with her boyfriend Michael Ilesanmi another shot, but it doesn’t look like things are going well for the couple, based on a recently uploaded clip posted to TLC’s YouTube channel.

The couple appeared on the show’s first season, where viewers watched as Angela traveled to Nigeria to meet her man for the first time. After spending a few days together, Angela proposed to Michael, and the couple began planning his upcoming move to America. By the end of the season, Angela was seen angrily leaving Michael, after accusing him of lying, cheating, and stealing her money. However, it seems after the cameras stopped filming, the couple managed to put their differences behind them, and Angela was spotted while filming for the show’s current season, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

When Angela returned to her fiancé’s home country, the couple tried to spend time reconnecting, but it wasn’t long before they started fighting about issues from the past. In the teaser clip, Angela is seen getting dressed to “hit the streets.”

“Yesterday, Micheal and I were on our way to the beach to celebrate his birthday and we didn’t make it,” she said. “We got into a big ol’ fight about him telling me he’d never been to that boat dock.”

“He’s hurt me again. So, how can I think he loves me when he continues to keep this going?”

After the fight, it seems Angela tossed Micheal’s belongings out of their shared hotel room and locked him out, which forced him to find another place to rest for the night. Instead of returning to his home, the man decided to sleep in his car. As Angela is heading out the door, the clip switches to Micheal as he wakes up after a long night.

“Last night after I found my clothes in the hallway, I had to sleep in the car overnight,” he explained, before using a bottle of water to wash his face.

He went on to say he hopes Angela will be ready to work through their issues and forgive him.

In the full episode, which can be streamed on TLC’s website, Micheal decides to purchase a cake and find his fiancée to express his remorse. He’s seen walking into a beauty shop, asking Angela to talk, but the woman is reluctant to hear him out.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays.